BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

Been waiting for the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100? The wait ends today as the new range has been launched in India. Here is what all the new Scramblers have on offer and how much more you need to pay over the outgoing model!

By:Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:08 PM

 

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 11.95 lakh. The bike has been launched in two variants namely – Pro and Sport Pro with the latter demanding a price of Rs 13.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India). The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the second BS6-compliant Ducati that is now on sale in the country after the Panigale V2 that arrived here recently. Prices for the BS4 Ducati Scrambler 1100 used to start at Rs 10.91 lakh, reaching up till Rs 11.42 lakh. That said, the new BS6 model has gotten costlier by Rs 1.03 lakh. In terms of appearance, the bike broadly looks similar o the outgoing model. However, the latest BS6  models come with an improved seat and the number plate has also been repositioned as the same is now fitted a bit lower. Being a more premium model, the Sport Pro gets lower handlebars along with cafe racer-style bar-end mirrors and also, premium Ohlins suspension set up.

Now, coming to what powers the bike! The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 comes bolted on a trellis frame and is powered by a BS6-compliant engine, 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin motor that is good for churning out 86 hp of power at 7,500rpm along with a peak torque of 88 Nm at 4,750rpm. Moreover, the bike gets a revised exhaust system that has helped in meeting the stringent emission norms. The newly launched BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 gets three riding modes namely Active, Journey and City.

In terms of the electronics package, the bike gets Ducati Traction Control along with Bosch cornering ABS as standard. On the other hand, the lower-spec Scrambler 1100 Pro comes with Marzocchi front forks along with Kayaba rear monoshock. The stopping power to the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 is delivered with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes upfront along with a single 245mm disc unit at the rear.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

Video: MG Gloster's four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

Video: MG Gloster's four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs