BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

Been waiting for the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100? The wait ends today as the new range has been launched in India. Here is what all the new Scramblers have on offer and how much more you need to pay over the outgoing model!

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 11.95 lakh. The bike has been launched in two variants namely – Pro and Sport Pro with the latter demanding a price of Rs 13.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India). The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the second BS6-compliant Ducati that is now on sale in the country after the Panigale V2 that arrived here recently. Prices for the BS4 Ducati Scrambler 1100 used to start at Rs 10.91 lakh, reaching up till Rs 11.42 lakh. That said, the new BS6 model has gotten costlier by Rs 1.03 lakh. In terms of appearance, the bike broadly looks similar o the outgoing model. However, the latest BS6 models come with an improved seat and the number plate has also been repositioned as the same is now fitted a bit lower. Being a more premium model, the Sport Pro gets lower handlebars along with cafe racer-style bar-end mirrors and also, premium Ohlins suspension set up.

Now, coming to what powers the bike! The BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 comes bolted on a trellis frame and is powered by a BS6-compliant engine, 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin motor that is good for churning out 86 hp of power at 7,500rpm along with a peak torque of 88 Nm at 4,750rpm. Moreover, the bike gets a revised exhaust system that has helped in meeting the stringent emission norms. The newly launched BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 gets three riding modes namely Active, Journey and City.

In terms of the electronics package, the bike gets Ducati Traction Control along with Bosch cornering ABS as standard. On the other hand, the lower-spec Scrambler 1100 Pro comes with Marzocchi front forks along with Kayaba rear monoshock. The stopping power to the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 is delivered with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes upfront along with a single 245mm disc unit at the rear.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.