BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival’s India launch soon

Prices for the new BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 are expected to start from the Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Here is what to expect!

By:Updated: Jun 03, 2021 11:24 AM

 

As India readies to unlock amid the second wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with the dropping cases, a lot of vehicles are set to be launched in the next few days. Among them, one would be the new BS6 compliant Ducati Panigale V4. The company has recently teased its flagship fully-faired superbike on its social media channels. While it hasn’t revealed the exact launch date, it looks like an imminent launch. The Panigale V4 got a significant upgrade last year. The new model received updates in the form of winglets and retuned chassis & suspension. As the said model never made its way to the Indian shoes officially, expect all these changes to come on the new 2021 model. In terms of design and appearance, the bike remains the same as the previous BS4 model.

That said, the BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 will look as menacing as before with that aggressive-looking fascia that hides within dual projector headlights. In terms of updates, expect the new model to come with new master cylinders along with heated grips as well. The 1,104cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the bike was good for developing 214 hp and 124 Nm on the outgoing model, and these figures are expected to be retained on the new bike as it meets the stringent emission norms. Just like before, the new BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, in all certainty, will be sold in India in both, standard and S versions.

The latter, being the more premium trim, gets bits like electronically adjustable Ohlins suspension, a lighter lithium-ion battery, and forged aluminum wheels. Prices of the new model are expected to start from the Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The bike rubs shoulders against the likes of BMW S1000RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and also, the Honda CBR1000RR-R in the litre-class segment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Covid-19 relief: Rapido distributes masks, sanitisers to doctors, workers

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

Exclusive! Hyundai Alcazar launch on June 17: Everything you need to know

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

May 2021 Car Sales: Hyundai sees 49% slump in M-o-M sales amid covid lockdown

Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Classic Legends announces India expansion plans: 275 Jawa dealerships by August 2021

Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

Maruti, Mahindra top searched brands during COVID-19: Diesel cars popular than petrol

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS India launch in June 2020: To rival Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Mercedes-Benz India announces India’s first direct sales strategy: How it affects customers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

Buy any Mahindra SUV/car and pay after 3 months: Rs 799/lakh EMI & more offers

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

No registration fee for electric vehicles: Government proposal

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 pandemic as catalyst to electric vehicle adoption in last-mile delivery sector

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

Covid-19 lockdown effect! Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales under 60,000 units in May 2021

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June: All you need to know

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

May 2021 car sales: Honda Cars India witnesses 77% decline in sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

June 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

May 2021 car sales: Kia claims 10.7% Indian market share despite 31% decline in sales

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

Two-wheeler sales May 2021: Royal Enfield sales dip 49%, Hero MotoCorp down 51% over April

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

May 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports triple-digit growth with over 1.5 lakh units sold

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin revealed: India launch soon

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales

May 2021 car sales: Toyota sees 92% drop in demand with 707 unit sales