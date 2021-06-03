BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 teased: 214hp S1000RR rival’s India launch soon

Prices for the new BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 are expected to start from the Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Here is what to expect!

As India readies to unlock amid the second wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic with the dropping cases, a lot of vehicles are set to be launched in the next few days. Among them, one would be the new BS6 compliant Ducati Panigale V4. The company has recently teased its flagship fully-faired superbike on its social media channels. While it hasn’t revealed the exact launch date, it looks like an imminent launch. The Panigale V4 got a significant upgrade last year. The new model received updates in the form of winglets and retuned chassis & suspension. As the said model never made its way to the Indian shoes officially, expect all these changes to come on the new 2021 model. In terms of design and appearance, the bike remains the same as the previous BS4 model.

That said, the BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 will look as menacing as before with that aggressive-looking fascia that hides within dual projector headlights. In terms of updates, expect the new model to come with new master cylinders along with heated grips as well. The 1,104cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the bike was good for developing 214 hp and 124 Nm on the outgoing model, and these figures are expected to be retained on the new bike as it meets the stringent emission norms. Just like before, the new BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, in all certainty, will be sold in India in both, standard and S versions.

The latter, being the more premium trim, gets bits like electronically adjustable Ohlins suspension, a lighter lithium-ion battery, and forged aluminum wheels. Prices of the new model are expected to start from the Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The bike rubs shoulders against the likes of BMW S1000RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, and also, the Honda CBR1000RR-R in the litre-class segment.

