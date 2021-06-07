BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

With the launch of the new BS6 Ducati Panigale V4 and Diavel 1260, the company has delivered on eight of the twelve bike launches promised for India in the year 2021.

Ducati India has launched the new BS6 compliant Panigale V4 and the Diavel 1260 in the country. With the launch of these new models, the company has already delivered on 8 of the 12 bike launches promised for India in the year 2021. Now, going into the details of the two bikes, starting with the BS6 Ducati Panigale V4. In terms of visuals, the bike looks the same as the outgoing BS4 model except for the fact that the new BS6 bike gets winglets – something that was available only on the Panigale V4 R previously. Moreover, the company’s flagship supersport retains the power and torque at 214 hp and 124 Nm that is produced from its BS6 compliant 1,103cc, 90-degree V4 motor. The new 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 also gets the latest version of Ducati’s traction control system.

In addition, the bike gets a self-bleeding clutch and brake master cylinders along with heated grips. The new 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 BS6 has been launched in the country in two variants – V4 and V4 S. The more premium S variant gets electronically-controlled Ohlins suspension, a lighter lithium-ion battery and also, forged-aluminium wheels. With these changes, this particular trim tips the scales at 195kg and is lighter than the standard variant by 3kg. The latter, in comparison, gets fully adjustable Sachs suspension along with a lead-acid battery and cast-alloy wheels. While the V4 is priced at Rs 23.50 lakh, the more premium V4 S will set you back by Rs 28.40 lakh.

Now speaking of the other model – the BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260, the bike essentially remains the same as before in terms of appearance. Powering this power cruiser now is an environment-friendlier Euro5/BS6 compliant 1,262cc, L-twin engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 162hp and 129Nm. That said, the power has gone up by 3 hp. Moreover, the kerb weight of the bike has also gone up by 5 kg and the bike now tips the scales at 249kg. The said weight is for the standard version while the more premium S trim is lighter by 2kg at 247kg.

Both, Ducati Diavel 1260 and the Diavel 1260 S get bits like cornering ABS, launch control, multi-stage traction control and also, wheelie control. The 1260 S gets an additional feature in the form of a bi-directional quickshifter. Now, coming to the prices, while the standard model is now on sale for a price of Rs 18.49 lakh, the more premium S trim will now cost Rs 21.49 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

