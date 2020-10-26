BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S bookings open: India launch on this date!

Deliveries for the upcoming BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S will start in the first week of November and the bike will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships located in Delhi – NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi and Chennai. More details below!

Ducati India has announced the launch date for the BS6 compliant Multistrada 950 S. The bike will be launched in India on 2nd November and bookings for the company’s ADV have begun for an initial token amount of Rs 1 lakh. In case you are one of those who want to book the motorcycle, you can do it through the company’s dealerships. The deliveries for the upcoming BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S will start in the first week of November and the bike will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships located in Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi and Chennai. In terms of prime features, the BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S gets Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up & down along with a full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL).

Moreover, the ADV offers a 5-inch full-colour TFT display along with bits like Hands-Free System, Cruise Control, and also, backlit handlebar controls. The electronics package of the bike is also quite sound as the ADV comes with selectable riding modes, Bosch ABS Cornering along with Ducati Traction Control, and also Vehicle Hold Control.

Speaking on the occasion, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said that the new Multistrada 950 S embodies the traditional Ducati values of Sophistication and Performance combined with cutting edge technology in the form of the iconic Skyhook EVO suspension, DQS, Cornering ABS, Cornering LED headlamp and so much more. He adds that the new bike has been designed for the most demanding bikers who are big on sports touring but don’t want to make any compromise on performance, comfort, handling and also safety.

Chandra says that Ducati is quite excited to share this experience with the riders in the country and is also looking forward to see the bike on the country roads! More details to be out on 2nd November, so keep watching this space for all the action.

