BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser’s India launch soon

Prices of the new BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 are expected to start from the Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

By:Updated: May 31, 2021 11:28 AM

 

If you have been feeling Monday Blues since this morning, here is a piece of good news that might cherish you! Ducati India will soon be launching the new BS6-compliant Diavel 1260 in the country. The company has recently teased the said model on its social media channels that hints towards an imminent launch. Starting with the biggest highlight of this bike, the upcoming BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 draws power from a massive 1262cc, V-twin engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 162 hp and 129 Nm. That said, as one can see, while the torque output remains the same as the outgoing model, the power has gone up by 3 hp. However, the weight has also seen an increment of 5 kg after which, the bike now tips the scales at 249kg.

Ducati is expected to launch both variants – Standard and S in India. Now, coming to what all the two versions get, you get traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and also, cornering ABS. Apart from this, in order to give you more riding liberty, the bike gets multiple riding modes and also, launch control to take care of you on days when you feel over-enthusiastic. The S model is lighter than the standard model by 2 kg. Moreover, it gets a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, something that the standard model misses out on.

Design-wise, there aren’t any changes on the new BS6 compliant, which means that the Diavel 1260 will continue to look as menacing as before. The outgoing model was on sale in India for a starting price of Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and hence, expect the price of the new model to start at least with the Rs 18 lakh mark. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel for all the dope!

