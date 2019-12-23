BS6 compliant Suzuki Access 125 unveiled in India: What’s new!

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has today unveiled the BS6 compliant version of the Access 125 scooter in India. This will be the first BS6 compliant product from the two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The updated engine of this scooter will now deliver 8.7 hp of power along with 10 Nm of peak torque. The BS6 compliant Access 125 will be launched soon in India. The updated model comes with features such as Eco Assist illumination, fuel injection technology, an external fuel filling lid and LED headlamp. The company is yet to reveal the prices of the updated model. We expect the prices to go up by at least Rs 10,000. At the moment, the BS4 Suzuki Access 125 retails in India in-between the price range of Rs 57,900 to Rs 62,477 (ex-showroom).

Apart from this, the Suzuki Access 125 comes with features such as USB DC socket, a digital meter with voltage meter which indicates battery condition along with the combined braking system. The Suzuki Access 125 competes with the likes of Honda Activa 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125. Both these scooters have already received their respective BS6 upgrades. That said, only the Activa 125 BS6 is currently on sale in India. The deliveries of the Bs6 compliant Fascino will commence from January 2020.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our first BS6 product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of 1st April. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment’s top-selling scooter known for its performance and popular tagline as ‘Kam Peeta Hai’, and has enjoyed immense love and support from the customers in the country. We are confident that the All-New BS6 compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by Indian consumers. The new Access 125 comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience for the customers.”