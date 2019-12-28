BS6-compliant Kawasaki Z650 launched in India: Now costlier by Rs 56,000!

After riding in the new BS6 compliant Z900, Kawasaki India has now launched the new Z650 that meets the stricter emission norms. Prices for the new Kawasaki Z650 start at Rs 6.25 lakh and go till Rs 6.50 lakh. With that being said, the new BS6 model is almost Rs 56,000 pricier compared to the outgoing one that used to retail at Rs 5.69 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The new model will start arriving at the dealerships starting January 2020. The new Z650 gets the same mechanicals as the previous model while the feature package has been given a subtle upgrade to justify the increased pricing. The bike will be available for sale in Metallic Spark Black colour.

In terms of design and features, the new 2020 Kawasaki Z650 gets a sharper-looking all-LED headlamp and retains the Sugomi styling that has been a key highlight for the brand's Z-series of motorcycles. Not only this, the bike also gets a 4.3-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity as well through Kawasaki's Rideology mobile application. The middleweight streetfighter now ditches the Sportmax D214 tyres and instead runs on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 rubber.

Now, coming to the powertrain, the biggest reason why this update has arrived. The 649cc twin-cylinder on the Z650 is now BS6 compliant and is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 67hp and 64Nm. The new BS6 model sheds weight in comparison to the BS4 model by 3 kgs and now has a kerb weight of 186 kg. The BS6 Kawasaki Z650 will go up against the likes of the Benelli TNT 600i, CFMoto 650 NK and the Leoncino 500 in the middleweight street naked territory.

