BS6-compliant Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Now costs Rs 56,000 more

Kawasaki India has announced the launch of the BS6 compliant Ninja 650 in the country. Now, like what the company is doing from the last few launches, it has not revealed the exact pricing of the motorcycle this time as well. Instead, the manufacturer has just announced that the new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be priced in the range of Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh (ex-showroom). That being said, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be at least Rs 56,000 costlier compared to the outgoing BS4 model. The Ninja 650 has received almost the same price hike as the Z650 that is now Rs 55,000 pricier than its BS4 version. The middleweight sports tourer is the third motorcycle in the company's line up to get BS6 compliance with the first two being Z650 and the Z900.

The new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be available for sale in two colours options namely Lime Green/Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White / Metallic Flat Spark Black. When it comes to the design, the Ninja 650 gets a similar front fascia as the Ninja 400, ZX-6R and Versys 1000. The bike gets an all-LED set up at the front that offers better illumination than regular halogen units. Powering the Ninja 650 is the same 649cc parallel-twin engine and the new model gets revised exhaust and airbox to meet the stricter emission norms.

The exact specifications of the India-spec have not been revealed yet, but the figures are expected to be very similar compared to the 2019 version. The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 rides on Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. The bike also features a 4.3-inch fully- coloured TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth, GPS and smartphone connectivity. Deliveries for the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 are expected to commence soon. For exact info in your city, we advise you to get in touch with your nearest Kawasaki dealership.

