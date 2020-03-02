BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

Classic Legends has hiked the prices of the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,928. Moreover, the company is now demanding an additional price for some specific colour options.

Classic Legends has launched the BS6 compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two in India. For obvious reasons, the new bikes demand a premium over the price of the previous BS4 models. Previously, the price of the Jawa with a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) used to start at Rs 1.64 lakh. In comparison, the new model commands Rs almost 8,000 over the BS4 model with a new tag of Rs 1.73 lakh. The Jawa is being offered in three colour options and you will need to pay almost Rs 1,000 extra for the Maroon shade.

Talking of the other model, the BS6 Jawa Forty-Two is now priced at Rs 1.60 lakh compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1.55 lakh. On the other hand, the price of the BS6 compliant Forty-Two with a dual-channel ABS now starts at Rs 1.69 lakh compared to the previous price tag of Rs 1.64 lakh. That said, the company has hiked the prices for this model by a minimum of Rs 5,000. Unlike the BS4 model, Jawa is now commanding a premium on some specific colour options for the Forty-Two. For instance, for Comet Red, Nebula Blue, and Galactic Green, you will need to pay an additional Rs 5,000. On the other hand, the Lumos Lime demands Rs 4,000 more over the standard price.

This additional premium for different colour options is applicable to the dual-channel ABS models as well. The company says that the 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine on the two motorcycles now feature cross port technology that helps in the motorcycles in retaining the twin exhaust identity and meet emission standards. With the BS6 compliance, there is no change in power and torque figures on the two bikes.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends stated that riding responsibly is one of the core ethos of the brand as well as the Kommuniti and the Jawa and forty-two were ready to take on the stricter BSVI emission norms right from the time they were conceived. He added that this is the key reason why both these motorcycles have kept their character and riding pleasure intact even after receiving the updates to make them more environment-friendly.

