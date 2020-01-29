BS6 compliant Bajaj bikes launched in India: Platina price goes up by Rs 6,368

Bajaj Auto has launched its range of BS-VI compliant motorcycles, starting with CT and Platina. The CT and Platina now come with electronic injection (EI) system, designed at the R&D centre of Bajaj Auto along with component
partners. The CT BS-VI will be offered with two engine options — 100cc and 110cc. The pricing for the CT starts at Rs 40,794 (ex-showroom Delhi) and has been positioned as the most affordable BS-VI range of commuter bike till date in the country. The Platina also comes in two variants, 100cc and 110cc H-Gear, and prices start at Rs 47,264. The BS-VI variant of Platina 100 electric start is priced at Rs 54,797 (ESR – Delhi) which is Rs 6,368 more than the BS-IV variant.
Sarang Kanade, president, Motorcycle, Bajaj Auto, said, introduction of these models begins the transition of products to BS-VI norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up its line-up of BS-VI compliant vehicles and will make BS-VI bikes
available in other models too in the next few weeks. The company said the EI system helps in maintaining the mileage of Platina and CT while making the engine run smooth. The Bajaj EI system is easy to maintain making transition to the new technology seamless.
