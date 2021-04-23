BS6 CFMoto 650NK likely launch soon, followed by 650GT and MT models

CFMoto bikes have been missing from the Indian market for almost a year and when we last checked all the BS4 products were sold out without the dealership resorting to any discounts. 

By:April 23, 2021 4:42 PM

CFMoto India or Annvita Autotech as they are known here have just launched their first BS6 model in India. The motorcycle happened to be the CFMoto 300NK that was priced at Rs 2.29 lakh, ex-showroom. As it is, the company has showrooms only in Coimbatore, Chennai, Bengaluru, Thane, and Hyderabad. We checked with Vamsi Jagini, CEO of Annvita Autotech and he confirmed that the 650NK launch will happen in April and this will be followed by the 650GT and MT models. It is unclear though whether the GT and MT launch will be this April though there are just less than seven days left for the month-end. CFMoto products have been missing from the Indian market for almost a year and when we last checked all the BS4 products were sold out without the dealership resorting to any discounts.

The BS6 CFMoto 650NK will have minimal mechanical changes. It will continue to run the 61hp/56Nm, 650cc parallel-twin motor and a 6-speed gearbox. This of course will be with BS6 compliance in place. CFMoto though will make slight changes to the design and bring the bike with more in line with international standards. There could be larger tank extensions, new paint schemes and a TFT instrument console. The 650NK also offers ride modes.

Before being removed from the market, the CFMoto 650NK was priced at Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This pricing made it the second most affordable 650cc bike in India, after the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and RE Continental GT650. We believe the same price will be carried forward as was observed in the case of the 300NK. A year ago, we were also told that all-new products are on their way here too. Probably by the end of this year, these bikes might also be launched in the Indian market. Fingers crossed!

