BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT launched in India: Now costlier, less powerful!

Apart from an environment friendlier engine, everything else on the BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, and the 650 GT remain the same as before.

By:Updated: Jun 30, 2021 8:09 PM

 

CFMoto has silently launched its BS6 compliant trio in the country that consists of 650 NK, 650 MT and the 650 GT. Unlike the BS6 300 NK that was launched at the same price as the outgoing BS4 model, the three 650cc bikes now demand a premium over their respective predecessors. Now, going into the details of all three bikes, starting with the BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 4.29 lakh. That said, this particular model is costlier than the BS4 bike by Rs 30,000.  On the other hand, the BS6 CFMoto 65 MT is now priced at Rs 5.29 lakh and this model demands Rs 30,000 more than the outgoing model as well. Last, the CFMoto 650 GT will now set you back by Rs 5.59 lakh and hence, the flagship model by the company for the Indian market is now dearer by Rs 10,000. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Honda CB500X Review:

All three bikes are now powered by a greener, BS6 compliant, 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is now good for producing 56 hp of power along with 54 Nm of torque. That said, the engine on the 650 NK now makes 5 hp and 4.5Nm lesser compared to the outgoing model. On the other hand, the 650 MT witnesses the maximum loss of power and torque as it now makes 14 hp and 7.6 Nm lesser. Similarly, the motor on the 650 GT now develops 6 hp and 4.1 Nm less compared to the previous BS4 bike. Apart from an environment friendlier engine, everything else on the three motorcycles remains the same as before.

All three bikes come with dual disc brakes upfront and a single disc unit at the rear, paired to a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Do let us know what you think about the pricing of the new BS6 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT and the 650 GT. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and more!

