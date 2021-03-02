BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What’s new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

The best part is that CFMoto has kept the price of BS6 300NK the same as the outgoing BS4 model.

By:Updated: Mar 02, 2021 2:21 PM

 

CFMoto has launched the new BS6 compliant 300NK streetfighter in India at a price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R rivalling bike has been launched at the same price at which it was launched in the country for the very first time in the year 2019. In these two years, the industry has moved to the BS6 emission norms and also, the prices of vehicles have gone up significantly. That said, keeping the price tag the same as before is certainly a job well done by CFMoto! The Chinese brand made the price announcement on its social media handles, however, the brand hasn’t revealed the specs of the BS6 bike as of now but we believe the numbers would be the same as the outgoing BS4 model.

Talking of which, the 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the previous model was good for developing 28 hp of power along with a peak torque of 25 Nm. The bike used to weigh 151 kg and it is not clear as of now if the new BS6 bike has gained some weight or not. Gearbox on the BS6 CFMoto 300NK is a six-speed unit with a slipper clutch and the bike offers two riding modes as well. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of USD forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

While the price is certainly on a competitive side, CFMoto currently operates in India with just four dealerships. That said, if the company intends to challenge the big players in the segment, it should work on its pan India expansion plans and we are expecting some positive info on these lines soon. In 2019, CFMoto launched a total of four bikes in India namely 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT and the latter three will likely be launched in India soon in their BS6 guise.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you haven’t!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Unseen reasons for the fall in women’s labour force participation in India

Unseen reasons for the fall in women’s labour force participation in India

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more