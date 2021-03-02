BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What’s new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

The best part is that CFMoto has kept the price of BS6 300NK the same as the outgoing BS4 model.

CFMoto has launched the new BS6 compliant 300NK streetfighter in India at a price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R rivalling bike has been launched at the same price at which it was launched in the country for the very first time in the year 2019. In these two years, the industry has moved to the BS6 emission norms and also, the prices of vehicles have gone up significantly. That said, keeping the price tag the same as before is certainly a job well done by CFMoto! The Chinese brand made the price announcement on its social media handles, however, the brand hasn’t revealed the specs of the BS6 bike as of now but we believe the numbers would be the same as the outgoing BS4 model.

Talking of which, the 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the previous model was good for developing 28 hp of power along with a peak torque of 25 Nm. The bike used to weigh 151 kg and it is not clear as of now if the new BS6 bike has gained some weight or not. Gearbox on the BS6 CFMoto 300NK is a six-speed unit with a slipper clutch and the bike offers two riding modes as well. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of USD forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

While the price is certainly on a competitive side, CFMoto currently operates in India with just four dealerships. That said, if the company intends to challenge the big players in the segment, it should work on its pan India expansion plans and we are expecting some positive info on these lines soon. In 2019, CFMoto launched a total of four bikes in India namely 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT and the latter three will likely be launched in India soon in their BS6 guise.

