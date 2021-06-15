BS6 CFMoto 300NK deliveries begin in India: 390 Duke rival’s price, specs, features

CFMoto had kept the price of the BS6 model the same as the outgoing BS4 bike at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

CFMoto India has started the deliveries of its entry-level streetfighter, better known as the 300NK in India. The motorcycle was launched a few weeks back in India at a price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the brand kept the price of the new BS6 model the same as the previous BS4 bike. CFMoto has a limited presence in India right since its launch here in the year 2019. In terms of design, nothing has really changed on the BS6 compliant 300NK and the only prominent difference is the environment friendlier engine on offer. CFMoto didn’t reveal the specifications of the new BS6 model but we believe the figures would be the same as the BS4 model.

Talking of which, the 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor on the outgoing model was good for developing 28 hp and 25 Nm of power and torque respectively. The older BS4 model used to tip the scales at 151 kg and it is unclear as of now if the new BS6 compliant bike has witnessed any difference in weight or not. Transmission on the BS6 CFMoto 300NK is a six-speed unit and the bike gets a slipper clutch as well along with two riding modes. The suspension system comprises USD forks at the front with a rear monoshock.

While the product and the price certainly look promising, one downside here is that the CFMoto currently operates in India with just four dealerships. That said, if it wishes to give a tough fight to more established players, then it needs to work strongly on its expansion plans in the country. CFMoto is now gearing up for the launch of the BS6 compliant 650NK and 650GT models in the country soon. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.