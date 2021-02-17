BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

The upcoming BS6 CFMoto 300 NK will continue to rival the likes of BMW G310R and the KTM 390 Duke in the sub 400cc naked streetfighter segment!

Most of the manufacturers are done updating their product portfolio to meet the BS6 emission norms. However, there are still some vehicles that are yet to be updated to meet stringent standards, especially the premium ones. A few days back, CFMoto had teased the new BS6 compliant 300 NK naked streetfighter and now, ahead of the official India launch, the company has revealed the bike on its social media handles. The picture posted by the company confirms that the design and styling of the new BS6 model will remain unchanged. Having said that, the new BS6 CFMoto 300 NK will continue to sport the same aggressive design language that is one of the key ingredients for the streetfighters in this segment. The bike will also continue to feature an all-LED headlamp along with a muscular fuel tank.

Moreover, you get split step-up seats along with an underbelly exhaust and of course five-spoke alloy wheels. From the image, it also seems that the colour options and graphics on the new BS6 model will remain the same as the outgoing BS4 model, however, we are expecting some additional shades to be on offer. Talking of features, all bits on the BS4 model like a coloured TFT instrument cluster, USD front forks, rear monoshock and dual disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS should be carried forward to the BS6 model as well.

The engine will also remain the same except for the fact that it will now be environment-friendlier. The 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine on the previous BS4 model used to produce 33.5hp of power along with a peak torque of 20.5Nm and these numbers are expected to be retained on the BS6 model as well. More details along with the price announcement soon.

