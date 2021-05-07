BS6 CF Moto 650 GT teased: Price likely to be same as previous BS4 model, here’s why

Powering the BS6 CF Moto 650 GT would be the same 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with similar power and torque outputs as the BS4 model.

CF Moto India has teased its upcoming BS6-compliant 650 GT. The Chinese bike maker has so far launched the BS6 300 NK streetfighter in the country while the rest three offerings namely 650 GT, 650 MT and 650 NK are yet to meet the stringent emission norms. The teaser image posted by the company on its social media handles gives a major look of the motorcycle. Looking at the picture, it is confirmed that the new BS6 model will not have any major design changes compared to the previous BS4 model. In addition, the feature list should also remain the same as the outgoing BS4 model. Talking of which, the upcoming BS6 CF Moto 650 GT will get a touring-oriented, fully-faired design along with bits like an adjustable windscreen, USB charging port, a 12V socket and also, full-LED lighting system for good illumination in the dark.

Moreover, you get sporty-looking, split-styled seats and the instrument cluster would be an all-digital unit showing a decent amount of information. Speaking of cycle parts, the new BS6 model will also come with telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of dual disc brakes upfront while the rear comes with a single disc unit. Just like the outgoing BS4 model, the bike should be offered in two colour options namely Concept Blue and Nebula Black, however, the company might launch new shades with the new BS6 model.

Powering the BS6 CF Moto 650 GT would be the same 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with similar power and torque outputs as the BS4 model. Coming to the pricing part, the company launched the BS6 300 NK a few weeks back at the same pricing as the previous BS4 model and hence, we are expecting the brand to follow the same suit for its 650cc sports tourer as well. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

