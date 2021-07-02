BS6 BMW R 1250 GS India launch next week: To get two trims

The new BMW R 1250 GS and its Adventure trim will get bits like Dynamic Traction Control and also, an Eco mode that basically limits the torque and power delivery to deliver an enhanced fuel efficiency.

BMW Motorrad has announced that it will launch the BS6 R 1250 GS adventure motorcycle on 8th July. It’ll get two trims – R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure. The manufacturer is accepting pre-bookings for them at its official dealerships. While the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS will get a new dual-tone Triple Black and Solid White colour, the R 1250 GS Adventure will come wrapped in Triple Black colour with a new ice grey shade. Moreover, the said model is expected to go on sale here in BMW’s Rallye paint scheme as well.



Moreover, BMW has updated the optional Hill Start Control Pro system for better safety. With the new 2021 models, you will now also get adaptive cornering lights as optional extras. In addition, the two bikes will get BMW Integral ABS Pro system that applies the front and rear brakes simultaneously.

In terms of powertrain, we aren’t expecting any changes. That said, the new 2021 BMW R 1250 GS will continue to get power from the same 1254cc, twin-cylinder engine that is good for churning out 136 hp of power along with 143 Nm of torque. With the aforementioned updates on offer, the new 2021 models will likely demand a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing bikes.

