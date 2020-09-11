BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

To book a G 310 R or G 310 GS pre-launch, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an inquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Financial Services for two of its most affordable motorcycles, the G 310 R and G 310 GS which are due to get their BS6 versions soon. Customers can pre-book their R or GS at EMIs starting at just Rs 4,500 (loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). BMW India Financial Services is offering customers loans pre-approved before the launch at affordable interest rates.

BMW G310 R and GS are the largest contributors to BMW Motorrad’s sales in India accountable for more than 85% of its yearly sales. Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles are expected to be announced soon.

As is the case with all BMW Motorrad motorcycles, the 310 twins will also avail of a standard warranty for three years or unlimited km and also an optional extension to the fourth and fifth year, along with roadside assistance.

Both the 2020 BMW 310 twins will have undergone a styling upgrade with a contrast colour on the frame as seen in a previous teaser and LED headlamps for both. The same engine will power them both and is expected to make the same power figures as well at 34 hp and 28 Nm but with the BS6 emissions standard upgrade, the engine is likely to offer better refinement compared to the BS4 version.

Also read: The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS so far retailed at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh, respectively. With the upgrades to the 2020 models, expect a hike in price.

BMW Motorrad dealership network across India includes Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.