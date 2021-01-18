BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS receive their first price hike: Now pay this much more

When the BS6 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS were launched in India, these were affordable than their respective BS4 versions by up to Rs 64,000. 

By:Updated: Jan 18, 2021 2:33 PM

 

BMW Motorrad India surprised every one of us when it launched the BS6 versions of the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in the country with staggering price cuts compared to the outgoing BS4 models of the two bikes. In order to be precise, while the BS6 BMW G 310 R arrived with a price of Rs 2.45 lakh, the G 310 GS was launched at Rs 2.85 lakh. At this price, while the BS6 BMW G 310 R was affordable than the previous model by Rs 54,000, the G 310 GS was cheaper than its predecessor by Rs 64,000. Now, the two motorcycles have received their first price hike since launch. After the latest price revision, the BS6 BMW G 310 R is now priced at Rs 2.50 lakh while its ADV sibling – the G 310 GS is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 2.90 lakh. That said, both these bikes have now gotten expensive by Rs 5,000 each. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India.

Watch video | Our 2020 BMW G 310 GS review:

The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the two models which means that both these models remain the same, visually and mechanically. Talking of the changes that the BS6 models arrived with, the core design language has stayed the same as before, however, these get new paint schemes and some additional features, to begin with. Both these bikes, in their BS6 guise, get all-LED headlamps for better illumination in the dark.

Powering the new BS6 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS is the same 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing 34 hp of power along with a peak torque of 28 Nm. Both these bikes come to a halt with the help of a 300mm disc brake at the front along with a 240mm disc at the rear, paired with a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The 310 GS, however, now misses out on a switchable ABS that the previous BS4 model used to have.

