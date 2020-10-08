BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

While the new 2020 BMW G 310 R BS6 is cheaper than the BS4 model by Rs 54,000, the G 310 GS BS6 is more affordable than its outgoing BS4 model by Rs 64,000.

The new 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS have been launched in India. While the naked streetfighter has arrived for a price of Rs 2.45 lakh, its ADV cousin can now be yours for a price of Rs 2.85 lakh. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, the BS6 model undercuts the price of the outgoing BS4 models by a significant margin. While the G 310 R BS6 is cheaper than the BS4 model by Rs 54,000, the G 310 GS BS6 is more affordable than its outgoing BS4 model by Rs 64,000. In terms of appearance, the design language of the 310 twins largely remains the same, however, there are now some noticeable differences. For instance, these get new headlamp units with LED DRLs like the ones on the company’s F 900 R. Moreover, the two bikes get a new paint scheme as well.

Moreover, the headlights are now all-LEDs and hence, should offer better illumination in the dark. In addition to this, the 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS get new paint schemes all thanks to which, these certainly look more appealing compared to the outgoing BS4 models. The instrument cluster remains the same as before – an all-digital unit but we would have loved to see a full TFT coloured unit like the one similar to the unit on the BS6 TVS Apache RR 310.

Now coming to the heart of these bikes! The new 310 twins get power from the same 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel-injected engine is now BS6 compliant and is good for developing a maximum power of 34 hp along with a peak torque of 28 Nm. Slipper clutch comes as standard. Brake set-up on the G 310 twins is the same as before i.e. 300mm disc unit upfront along with a 240mm disc at the rear, paired to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). Bookings for the new 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS have already begun at the company’s dealerships across India for a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.