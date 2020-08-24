BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open: Expected price, India launch details & more!

The BS6 compliant 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 are expected to be launched in India at a similar price compared to the outgoing BS4 models that were priced at Rs 2.99 lakh for the G 310 R and Rs 3.49 lakh for the G 310 GS. More details here!

By:Published: August 24, 2020 11:09 AM

The new BS6 compliant BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS have been snapped multiple times testing in the recent past. Now the 310 duo is al set to be launched in India very soon and bookings for the same have begun across selected BMW Motorrad dealerships across India. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the new 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 models can be booked at a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. Talking of the official launch, these will be launched in the coming weeks in India possibly by the end of next month with deliveries to start soon after. Speaking of the updates, the new G 310 twins gets a slightly sharper styling along with an all-LED headlamp upfront that should offer better illumination.

The engine on the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is expected to retain the same power and torque figures. That said, the numbers should remain at 34 hp and 28 Nm. Also, while making the bikes meet the stricter BS6 emission norms, the company might also make the engine smoother than before as the mill on these two bikes seemed a bit rough, especially in the lower revs. Now coming to the most important part i.e. price, we are expecting the new 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 to be launched in India at a similar price compared to the outgoing BS4 models.

The 310 twins didn’t manage to do anything great in the market and hence, a substantial increase in pricing may only result in a further negative impact on sales. The BS4 models were on sale in India for a price of Rs 2.99 lakh for the G 310 R and Rs 3.49 lakh for the G 310 GS. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Car/bike insurance claims to be invalid without this certificate

Car/bike insurance claims to be invalid without this certificate

2020 MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira grabs his first win at historic 900th premier class race

2020 MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira grabs his first win at historic 900th premier class race

Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

Honda Livo BS6 disc variant price revealed: Engine specs, features & more

Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

Honda Shine BS6 price increased: Hero Super Splendor rival costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Espargaro takes pole, Honda Idemitsu's Nakagami claims first front row

2020 MotoGP: Espargaro takes pole, Honda Idemitsu's Nakagami claims first front row

Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

Hero HF Deluxe price increased: Costlier by this much

Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

Watch video! Honda CB Hornet 200R teaser confirms these interesting features: India launch on 27th August

Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings in one day: To launch in September

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

Now book a Royal Enfield through mobile app: Stepwise process, benefits listed!

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

First-ever electric Rolls-Royce is here: 1961 Phantom V with over 480 km range

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman BS4 recalled in India to fix faulty engine component

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

Honda to launch this 200cc bike on 27th August: Expected price, features, specs

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

For just Rs 200, get CEAT roadside assistance including puncture repair, sanitisation and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Toyota Urban Cruiser bookings to open on 22nd August

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Volvo, Delhivery to bring tractor-trailer solution for faster deliveries: Benefits listed!

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter 2021 launch possibly cancelled

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

Kia Sonet bookings open: Token amount, expected price and how to book!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 ADV spotted testing: Here's what to expect!