BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open: Expected price, India launch details & more!

The BS6 compliant 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 are expected to be launched in India at a similar price compared to the outgoing BS4 models that were priced at Rs 2.99 lakh for the G 310 R and Rs 3.49 lakh for the G 310 GS. More details here!

The new BS6 compliant BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS have been snapped multiple times testing in the recent past. Now the 310 duo is al set to be launched in India very soon and bookings for the same have begun across selected BMW Motorrad dealerships across India. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the new 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 models can be booked at a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. Talking of the official launch, these will be launched in the coming weeks in India possibly by the end of next month with deliveries to start soon after. Speaking of the updates, the new G 310 twins gets a slightly sharper styling along with an all-LED headlamp upfront that should offer better illumination.

The engine on the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is expected to retain the same power and torque figures. That said, the numbers should remain at 34 hp and 28 Nm. Also, while making the bikes meet the stricter BS6 emission norms, the company might also make the engine smoother than before as the mill on these two bikes seemed a bit rough, especially in the lower revs. Now coming to the most important part i.e. price, we are expecting the new 2020 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 to be launched in India at a similar price compared to the outgoing BS4 models.

The 310 twins didn’t manage to do anything great in the market and hence, a substantial increase in pricing may only result in a further negative impact on sales. The BS4 models were on sale in India for a price of Rs 2.99 lakh for the G 310 R and Rs 3.49 lakh for the G 310 GS. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

