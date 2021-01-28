BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

The Benelli TRK 502 has been a budget-friendly ADV and hence, lacks a direct rival in India. The bike bridges the gap between the KTM 390 Adventure and the Kawasaki Versys 650 in terms of pricing.

Representational image

It has been a while since the BS4 to BS6 transition has taken place in India and most of the manufacturers have moved to the new era. However, there are still some vehicles, especially the premium ones that are yet to comply with the stringent emission norms. One such two-wheeler is the Benelli TRK 502 adventure tourer that is set to receive a BS6 update tomorrow and the company has announced the launch date through its social media handles. Upon launch, this will be the second BS6 compliant Benelli in the market with the first one being the Imperiale 400. Coming to what all changes we can get to see on the BS6 Benelli TRK 502, the bike is expected to get some minor revisions in terms of features and ergonomics and the exact details will be revealed on the launch date.

However, the company has confirmed that the new model will feature backlit switches that offer better convenience to the rider in the dark. The instrument cluster is also expected to be revised and the same now might offer more information than before. Speaking of powertrain, the 500cc, twin-cylinder engine on the previous BS4 model used to churn out 47 hp of power and 46 Nm of torque and the updated BS6 motor is expected to retain the numbers. Moreover, the cycle parts including the suspension, brakes and the wheels, in all certainty will remain the same as the outgoing model.

The Benelli TRK 502 being an affordable ADV, doesn’t have a direct rival but it bridges the gap between the KTM 390 Adventure and the Kawasaki Versys 650 as far as pricing is concerned. The outgoing BS4 Benelli TRK 502 was priced in India at Rs 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new model might demand a significant premium. Hence, we are expecting a figure of around Rs 5.5 lakh for the BS6 model.

Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.