BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

The Benelli TRK 502 has been a budget-friendly ADV and hence, lacks a direct rival in India. The bike bridges the gap between the KTM 390 Adventure and the Kawasaki Versys 650 in terms of pricing. 

By:Updated: Jan 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Representational image

 

It has been a while since the BS4 to BS6 transition has taken place in India and most of the manufacturers have moved to the new era. However, there are still some vehicles, especially the premium ones that are yet to comply with the stringent emission norms. One such two-wheeler is the Benelli TRK 502 adventure tourer that is set to receive a BS6 update tomorrow and the company has announced the launch date through its social media handles. Upon launch, this will be the second BS6 compliant Benelli in the market with the first one being the Imperiale 400. Coming to what all changes we can get to see on the BS6 Benelli TRK 502, the bike is expected to get some minor revisions in terms of features and ergonomics and the exact details will be revealed on the launch date.

However, the company has confirmed that the new model will feature backlit switches that offer better convenience to the rider in the dark. The instrument cluster is also expected to be revised and the same now might offer more information than before. Speaking of powertrain, the 500cc, twin-cylinder engine on the previous BS4 model used to churn out 47 hp of power and 46 Nm of torque and the updated BS6 motor is expected to retain the numbers. Moreover, the cycle parts including the suspension, brakes and the wheels, in all certainty will remain the same as the outgoing model.

The Benelli TRK 502 being an affordable ADV, doesn’t have a direct rival but it bridges the gap between the KTM 390 Adventure and the Kawasaki Versys 650 as far as pricing is concerned. The outgoing BS4 Benelli TRK 502 was priced in India at Rs 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new model might demand a significant premium. Hence, we are expecting a figure of around Rs 5.5 lakh for the BS6 model.

Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Did Tata Gravitas become Safari due to Covid-19? Inside Story of Tata Motors' boardroom

Did Tata Gravitas become Safari due to Covid-19? Inside Story of Tata Motors' boardroom

Ferrari 'Breadvan': Coachbuilder Niels van Roij unveils modern-day one-off based on 550 Maranello

Ferrari 'Breadvan': Coachbuilder Niels van Roij unveils modern-day one-off based on 550 Maranello

Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

Jeep Compass 2021 India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images, details

Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Republic Day 2021: Maruti Suzuki announces these benefits, offers under Service Carnival

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

Tata Safari 2021 Unveil Live Updates: New 7-seater Safari specs, features, launch date

Gulf Oil enters EV market: Invests in UK's Indra charging solutions tech company

Gulf Oil enters EV market: Invests in UK's Indra charging solutions tech company

Vehicle Scrappage Policy to be implemented from April 2022: State Govt approvals pending

Vehicle Scrappage Policy to be implemented from April 2022: State Govt approvals pending

Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

Made-in-India all-electric streetfighter SVM Prana deliveries start: 120+ kmph top speed, all details

Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities

Learn off-roading techniques with experts: KTM Adventure Trails begins in 10 cities