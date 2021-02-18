BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 model by this much!

The new BS6 compliant Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with a 3-Year Unlimited Kilometer Warranty as standard. More details below!

By:Updated: Feb 18, 2021 1:32 PM

 

The new BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 4.60 lakh. Now, this is actually a piece of good news as the new model is cheaper than the outgoing BS4 version by around a significant Rs 20,000. The new BS6 model has been launched in two colour options. While the Steel Grey shade is priced at Rs 4,59,900, the Leoncino Red colour option is available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 4,69,900 (all prices, ex-showroom, India). Interested customers can book the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 for a token amount of Rs 10,000 through the company’s official website or their nearest Benelli India dealership. The new BS6 compliant Leoncino 500 comes with a 3-Year Unlimited Kilometer Warranty as standard.

Powering the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 is the same 500cc, twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing 47.5 hp of power along with a peak torque of 46 Nm but the same is now BS6 compliant. That said, the company has managed to keep the power and torque the same as the previous BS4 model. Gearbox continues to be a six-speed unit. The BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with 17-inch alloy wheels paired with 120/70-ZR17 front and 160/60-ZR17 rear tyres. The suspension system comprises 50mm upside-down front forks along with pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of dual 320mm discs upfront along with a single 260mm disc at the rear, coupled to a dual-channel switchable ABS.

Speaking on the launch of the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said that the Leoncino 500 has been very special for Benelli as it combines tradition and passion with contemporary design, innovation and performance. He adds that the Leoncino 500 is a tribute to the original model, which is a legend of Italian motorcycling that largely contributed to the history of the brand.

