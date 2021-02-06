BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 launched in India: Price, engine specs, features

The 2021 BS6 Imperiale 400 is also powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder engine mated to five-speed manual gearbox.

By:February 6, 2021 9:21 AM
Benelli, the manufacturer of premium motorcycles, has launched the MY 2021 Imperiale 400 priced Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). “We have been able to price it attractively because there is more localised content, and also because of the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar,” the company said in a statement. The 2021 BS6 Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder engine mated to five-speed manual gearbox; it produces power of 21PS and torque of 29Nm. It also comes with two-year unlimited kilometres manufacturer warranty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Buying a Volkswagen track-day car and maintaining it: What does it take & how much does it cost

Buying a Volkswagen track-day car and maintaining it: What does it take & how much does it cost

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled! Gets drop in power, array of electronics, younger styling

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled! Gets drop in power, array of electronics, younger styling

Apollo Amazer XP tyres introduced for Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze and more cars: What's new

Apollo Amazer XP tyres introduced for Maruti Suzuki Swift, Honda Amaze and more cars: What's new

Scooters under Rs 1 lakh with fuel-saving stop-start technology: TVS Jupiter to Yamaha Fascino 125

Scooters under Rs 1 lakh with fuel-saving stop-start technology: TVS Jupiter to Yamaha Fascino 125

2021 MG ZS EV India launch on February 28: What's new in the Hyundai Kona rival

2021 MG ZS EV India launch on February 28: What's new in the Hyundai Kona rival

Mahindra Thar diesel recalled over potential fault in camshaft: 1,577 units affected

Mahindra Thar diesel recalled over potential fault in camshaft: 1,577 units affected

2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 launched with a lower price tag: Here's why

2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 launched with a lower price tag: Here's why

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of new entry-level Tiger

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of new entry-level Tiger

2021 Maserati Ghibli launched in India: How Italy responds to Audi, Merc, BMW

2021 Maserati Ghibli launched in India: How Italy responds to Audi, Merc, BMW

CEAT Shoppes upgraded: Customers to now get these benefits

CEAT Shoppes upgraded: Customers to now get these benefits

Delhi Govt aiming for 25% EVs by 2024: Launches Switch Delhi electric vehicle campaign

Delhi Govt aiming for 25% EVs by 2024: Launches Switch Delhi electric vehicle campaign

New Toyota Fortuner, Legender SUVs receive over 5,000 bookings since launch

New Toyota Fortuner, Legender SUVs receive over 5,000 bookings since launch

Falcon Reborn! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiling tomorrow: 3rd-gen model to get these key changes

Falcon Reborn! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiling tomorrow: 3rd-gen model to get these key changes

Covid-19 a boon for Indian bicycle industry? AlphaVector bike sales rise five times during pandemic

Covid-19 a boon for Indian bicycle industry? AlphaVector bike sales rise five times during pandemic

Tata Motors introduces 'Founders Edition' for all models with J.R.D Tata's signature: Includes Harrier, Altroz

Tata Motors introduces 'Founders Edition' for all models with J.R.D Tata's signature: Includes Harrier, Altroz

Daimler to spin off truck business: Will focus on Mercedes-Benz luxury electric vehicles

Daimler to spin off truck business: Will focus on Mercedes-Benz luxury electric vehicles

In photos: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 custom-built as a striking thoroughbred racer

In photos: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 custom-built as a striking thoroughbred racer

Maruti Suzuki True Value sales cross 40 lakh: Highest unorganised used car sales in India

Maruti Suzuki True Value sales cross 40 lakh: Highest unorganised used car sales in India

New Tata Safari launch on February 22: Bookings open, pricing explained

New Tata Safari launch on February 22: Bookings open, pricing explained

High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon

High-speed electric bikes Kabira KM3000, KM4000 launch soon