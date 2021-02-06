BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 launched in India: Price, engine specs, features

Benelli, the manufacturer of premium motorcycles, has launched the MY 2021 Imperiale 400 priced Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). “We have been able to price it attractively because there is more localised content, and also because of the strengthening of the rupee against the dollar,” the company said in a statement. The 2021 BS6 Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder engine mated to five-speed manual gearbox; it produces power of 21PS and torque of 29Nm. It also comes with two-year unlimited kilometres manufacturer warranty.