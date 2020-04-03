BS6 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched: Yamaha R15 V3 challenger now costlier by this much!

The kerb weight of the Pulsar RS200 BS6 has gone up and the new model is heavier by 2 kg compared to the BS4 version.

The new BS6 compliant Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the updated model is costlier than the outgoing BS4 model by Rs 3,000. The new model has the same styling as the previous one and that said, it continues to get dual projector headlamps upfront along with a split step-up seat, crystal type tail lamp and a large front fairing. The kerb weight of the Pulsar RS200 BS6 has gone up and the new model is heavier by 2 kg compared to the BS4 version. Powering the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 BS6 is a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 24hp and 18.7Nm. Transmission is a six-speed unit.

The Pulsar RS200 continues to get conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The bike gets a disc brake at both ends and a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) continues to be on offer as standard. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets features like LED daytime running lights and a digital-analog instrument cluster. For the price it demands, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 challenges the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 and the KTM RC 125 in the track-oriented fully-faired motorcycle segment. Apart from the RS200, the company has also updated the Pulsar NS160, Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 160 to BS6 compliance.

With the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, dealerships across India are shut and hence, the companies are not being able to sell their products. Keeping this in mind, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles for 10 days once this lockdown lifts up. However, the apex court has only allowed for the sale of 10 percent of these vehicles and hence, a lot of BS4 inventory is expected to remain unsold.

