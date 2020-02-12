BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched at Rs 94,956: Now fuel injected, gets two colour options

Bajaj Auto Ltd today launched its BS6 compliant motorcycle range - Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc variant. Pulsar 150 engine has been updated with a fuel injection (FI) fuel system to meet the higher emissions standards. It continues to be powered by the same 150cc twin spark DTS-i engine. It will be available at dealerships starting 12 February in two colour options: Black Chrome and Black Red. Prices for the Pulsar 150 and 150 Twin Disc are at Rs 94,956 and 98,835, respectively. The BS6 variant of both Pulsar 150 & 150 Twin Disc is priced Rs 8,998 more than the BS4 variant.

“The introduction of these models continue the transition of our products to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up the range of BS6 compliant vehicles. You will see this range expand over the next few weeks. With the BS6 compliant Pulsar 150, we have ensured that it continues to deliver excellent performance while meeting the stringent BS6 standards,” Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, said.

The Pulsar 150 is powered by a 149.5cc air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder engine that puts out 13.8 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Suspension setup includes conventional forks with 135 mm travel up front and twin shock absorbers over at the rear.

It gets a 260 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum or optional disc at the rear. It comes with 80/100 and 100/90 section tubeless tyres, front and back respectively. Fuel tank capacity is 15 litres, ground clearance - 165 mm and it weighs 148 kg (kerb).

Bajaj Auto has said that it is in the process of updating its entire product lineup to BS6 compliance and will expand its BS6 range in the coming days. Recent product launches from Bajaj Auto include the Pulsar 125 Neon which was launched at Rs 64,000 in August last year. Bajaj also gave the Pulsar 150 Neon a minor styling update that included tank extensions but the price wasn't affected.