BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear launched at Rs 59,802: Drum brake variant no longer on sale!

Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear sees a considerable price hike with the launch of the BS6 model. Here is how much you need to pay now and what all has changed!

Bajaj Auto has launched another BS6 motorcycle silently and this time around, it is the Platina 110 H-Gear. The new model has been launched at a price of Rs 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the bike is now available in a single disc brake variant which means that the company has discontinued the drum brake trim. With the new BS6 avatar, for obvious reasons, the Platina 110 H-Gear sees a price increment over the BS4 model, Rs 3,431 to be precise. The price of the outgoing BS4 disc brake variant in comparison was Rs 56,371 (prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Just like the previous BS4 model, the new BS6 Platina 110 H-Gear is available for sale in a total of two colour options of Black and Red.

Speaking of the changes, the biggest one comes on the engine front. Powering the bike is the same 115cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is now BS6 compliant. The engine is now good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8.44hp and 9.81Nm. That said, the new model witnesses a slight drop in power as the BS4 engine used to make 8.5hp. The biggest highlight of the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is a five-speed transmission system, something which is rare to see on a 110cc motorcycle. The changes on the BS6 model are limited to mechanicals only.

That said, the BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear continues to get the same design, cycle parts and also the same set of features as its predecessor. The bike gets a halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, black alloy wheels and a digital-analog instrument cluster with gear shift guide. Suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with Nitrox-charged twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Braking on the BS6 model is taken care of with the help of a 240mm disc brake upfront along with a 110mm drum brake at the rear.

