BS6 Bajaj Platina 100, Platina 110 H-Gear get costlier in India: New variant wise prices listed!

Bajaj Platina 100 is powered by a 102cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 7.7 hp and 8.34 Nm. On the other hand, the more premium Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear draws power from a 115.45cc engine that generates 8.3 hp of power along with a peak torque of 9.81 Nm.

By:Published: June 11, 2020 6:55 PM

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the BS6 compliant Platina 100 and the Platina 110 H-Gear for the customers in India. After the latest price revision, while the Bajaj Platina 100 is now priced at Rs 49,261, the more premium Platina 110 H-Gear can be yours for a price of Rs 62,899. On the other hand, the electric start variant of the Bajaj Platina 100 is unaffected by the price hike and the same continues to be on sale for a price of Rs 55,546. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, while the Platina 100 has gotten costlier by Rs 1,498, the Platina 110 H-Gear sees a price hike of 2,349.  This is not the first time that Bajaj Auto has raised the prices of the Platina range. The company had previously hiked the prices of its premium commuter range in May this year. The price hike was quite marginal and was implemented by up to Rs 749.

Watch our Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear video review:

Powering the Bajaj Platina 100 is a 102cc engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.7 hp and 8.34 Nm. On the other hand, the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is powered by a 115.45cc engine that develops 8.3 hp of power along with a peak torque of 9.81 Nm. Both, the Bajaj Platina 100 and the Platina 110 H-Gear get a quite conventional and traditional design philosophy.

The Platina 100 gets sober-looking styling with white alloy wheels and attractive graphics. On the other hand, the Platina 110 H-Gear gets an all-black theme, all thanks to which the bike looks quite sporty and appealing. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Also, stay home and stay safe amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

