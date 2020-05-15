BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 launched at Rs 47,763: Here’s what all has changed!

Apart from a BS6 compliant engine, the new Platina 100 also gets some minor visual changes.

Bajaj Auto has launched the new BS6 Platina 100 in India at a starting price of Rs 47,763. The said price is for the kick start variant while the top-of-the-line electric start variant will set you back by Rs 55,546 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). In terms of visuals, the new model gets subtle changes compared to the outgoing BS4 model. The bike now comes with a tinted windscreen and the LED DRLs have moved a bit closer to the headlamp unit. In addition to this, the bike now gets a new seat that has been borrowed from the bigger displacement Platina 110 H-Gear.

Powering the new BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 is a 102cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.7hp and 8.34Nm. The engine is mated to a four-speed transmission system and gets a fuel injection in order to meet the stringent emission norms. Like most of the BS6 models, the company has now updated the price of the new Platina 100 on its official website for India.

In other news, Bajaj Auto has extended the warranty and free service period till 31st July 2020. Previously, the company had announced an extension in these services till May 31st, 2020. The company has also restarted operations at its Chakan facility near Pune after a temporary shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

