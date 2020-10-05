BS6 Bajaj CT100, CT110, Platina range price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the motorcycles. The price hike for the Bajaj CT100, CT110 and the Platina range has been implemented in the range of Rs 128 to Rs 1,332. Here are the variant-wise figures!

Bajaj Auto has raised the prices of its CT100, CT110 and Platina range for the customers in India. Starting with the most affordable model of them all, the Bajaj CT100 KS Alloy variant will now set you back by Rs 44,122 against its previous price tag of Rs 42,790. On the other hand, the electric start variant is now available at Rs 51,802 compared to its previous price of 50,470. That said, both variants of the Bajaj CT100 have gotten costlier by Rs 1,332. Now, coming to the more premium CT110, the bike is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 52,147 compared to its previous price of Rs 51,520 and hence, witnessed a price hike of Rs 627. Now, moving on to the Bajaj Platina range, the entry-level KS Alloy wheel variant has now been priced at Rs 50,592 against Rs 50,464 that was its previous price tag. That said, the said trim now gets dearer by Rs 128.

After the latest price revision, the Platina 100 electric start drum brake variant is now priced at 58,605 compared to Rs 58,477 and hence, gets pricier by Rs 128. Moreover, the top-end electric start disc brake variant of the Bajaj Platina 100 now retails for a price of Rs 60,826 compared to Rs 60,698. Last, but certainly not the least, the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear, which happens to be the flagship model of the Platina range is now priced at Rs 63,027 compared to its previous figure of 62,899. The said variants of the two models, again, see a price hike of Rs 128. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to these motorcycles. That said, all the aforementioned models remain the same, both visually and mechanically as well. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.