BS6 Aprilia SR 160, SR 125, Storm 125 launched: Prices hiked by about Rs 20,000 over BS4 models

BS6 Aprilia SR 160, SR 125 and Storm 125 launched in India: Besides the BS6 emissions standards upgrade, the new 2020 models remain the same in terms of design and features.

Aprilia took the wraps off its new BS6 scooter lineup during the 2020 Auto Expo that included the SR 160, SR 125 and the Storm 125. The prices for all three have now been announced. The difference in price between the BS4 and BS6 models is about Rs 19,000 for all three models. Besides the BS6 emissions standards upgrade, the new 2020 models remain the same in terms of design and features.

Aprilia SR 160 is powered by a 160cc three-valve single-cylinder engine that puts out 10.7 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The SR 125 and Storm 125 are both powered by a single-cylinder engine that makes 9.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 9.9 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

Piaggio India also unveiled the new SXR 160 at the expo last month. The ‘crossmax’ scooter will be launched in the third quarter of this year, bookings will begin in August 2020. It shares the engine with SR 160 with 10.7 bhp and a CVT gearbox. An SXR version of the SR 125 is also expected to be launched later on.

Aprilia scooters BS6 ex-showroom price comparison to BS4 models:

SR 160 Race – Rs 1,13,671 (BS6) Rs 94,305 (BS4) Rs 19,336 (difference)

SR 160 Carbon – Rs 1,07,570 (BS6) Rs 88,129 (BS4) Rs 19,441 (difference)

SR 160 – Rs 1,04,476 (BS6) Rs 85,059 (BS4) Rs 19,417 (difference)

SR 125 – Rs 92,181 (BS6) Rs 73,691 (BS4) Rs 18,490 (difference)

Storm 125 – Rs 86,638 (BS6) Rs 67,942 (BS4) Rs 18,696 (difference)

The SXR 160 will come with LED lighting, glove box with split glove box with USB charging in the front, fully digital instrument cluster anti-lock braking system, dark chrome embellishment. It will be available in four colours – red, blue, white and black. Customers can also choose from various accessories, including connectivity, mobile docking system, helmets, and apparel.

Piaggio also showcased the Vespa Elettrica at the 2020 Auto Expo. The unit on display was the European edition of the scooter and so far, there is no word on whether it will be launched in India. The scooter has a fully digital instrument cluster and also features connectivity.

