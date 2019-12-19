BS6 2020 Yamaha MT-15 unveiled: Key differences explained!

Yamaha has unveiled the new BS6 2020 MT-15 in India. The company showcased the new model alongside the new BS6 Fascino 125 Fi and Ray ZR 125 Fi. Now coming to what makes the new Yamaha MT-15 different from the previous BS4 model. First and the most obvious change is the BS6 compliant engine. In addition to this, the bike now gets a new paint scheme which Yamaha calls Ice Fluo Vermillion. The said colour offers white colour on the body along with red alloy wheels and the said combination indeed looks striking. The new BS6 Yamaha MT-15 also gets a rear radial tyre as a standard fitment. The new MT-15 continues to get a single-channel ABS (Anti Lock Braking System) for better safety and more effective braking.

Commenting on the unveil, Motofuml Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said that Yamaha's 2020 strategy is clearly directed towards the cult of The Call of the Blue. When it comes to motorcycles, the MT excitement has been taken to the next level today with the Ice Fluo Vermillion launch and standardizing rear radial tyre for improved aggression on the roads. He added that the customers can now take the experience of all such exciting Yamaha two-wheelers at the new Blue Square outlets of Yamaha that will garner the racing spirit along with its comfort, ambience and the beacon of the Yamaha Blue. He also said that the company is planning to expand with its brand strategy of The Call of the Blue including product strategies and network in 2020. The company also announced that the recently opened Blue Square theme of outlets will expand to 100 outlets in the year 2020 and eventually would consolidate the 125-0c scooter market share and sports market share for the brand.

Prices for the new BS6 Yamaha MT-15 have not been revealed as of now. That said, if you want to know the prices, you will have to wait for some more time.