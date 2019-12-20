BS6 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi, Ray ZR 125 Fi: First Impressions & Key Highlights

Yamaha Motor India has made a surprising entry in the 125cc scooter segment with the launch / unveiling of not one, but two products. While we were busy speculating that the product to be unveiled will be the BS6 version of the 113cc Fascino, the company had already decided to offer a bit extra to its customers. With the showcase of its BS6 product line up, Yamaha also announced that it will be exiting the 110cc scooter segment. After the launch, we got our hands on the new BS6 Yamaha Fascino 125 and the Cygnus Ray ZR 125 Fi, however, it was a brief ride within the hotel premises. Here is our first impressions of the two scooters.

First, let's focus on the Fascino 125 Fi. The scooter draws power from the company's new 125cc engine that is claimed to deliver 30 percent more power and 16 percent better fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing 113cc line up. Talking of the exact numbers, this motor produces 8hp of power along with 9.7Nm of peak torque and Yamaha is claiming a fuel efficiency of 58kmpl for its two latest scooters. The new Fascino in its bigger avatar gets a sharper and sleeker styling and the retro treatment has been given a boost that work in its favour. This looks quite evident from the increased use of chrome, a completely new V-shaped tail lamp and of course, the new yellow colour scheme that fits well on retro scooters.

However, in terms of design, this one was not the best looking scooter at the event as the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi stole most of the limelight. Designed with an intention of a sporty character, the new Ray ZR gets all the design elements that you would expect from a scooter of this category. This looks evident from the small visor up front along with Y-shaped LED DRL and a muscular side profile. And hey! if you are not satisfied with this one, there is also a street rally version.

And as its name suggests, this one gets knuckle guards and knobby tyres to go off-roading or at least make you believe you can do so! And there is an all digital instrument cluster on the street rally version as well while the standard version stays content a regular analog unit. The engine on this one is shared with the Fascino 125. Both scooters lack an LED headlamp which certainly should have been there considering the competition!

Now, to the fact how these two ride. First, we hopped on to the Fascino 125 and after riding just for a few metres, the changes started becoming quite apparent. All thanks to the Fi system, the scooter feels more refined now and thanks to the bigger displacement motor and a lighter weight (by 4 kg), it seems quicker and lighter on its feet. The fueling is spot on and during our short stint with the scooter, we didn't felt any complaints when it comes to engine performance. The start stop system was not working seamlessly though and it was not every time that the engine had shut down after bringing the scooter to a halt with the engine in idle.

When we asked Yamaha about this, they said the working of the system depends on multiple parameters like engine temperature, battery voltage and even the wheel speed and hence, the folks suggested that the tech works absolutely fine during real world conditions. Apart from the said tech, the two scooters also get side stand cut off switch, which means that scooter won't start if the side stand is down.

Compared to the Fascino 125, the Ray ZR 125 Fi offers a sportier feel while riding and comparatively feels more agile. When it comes to braking, the set up works perfectly fine, however, while riding the drum brake variant of the Fascino 125, we felt that both, the feedback and bite is lacking. Also, the tyres seemed to offer just satisfying grip and not something really worth appreciating. But then again, this was not the right place to judge the scooters. That said, we save the final verdict with us and shall be able to reveal it once the scooters come to us for a proper road test.