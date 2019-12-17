BS6 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 video: Coloured instrument cluster, dual-tone colour & more!

The upcoming BS6 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 has been leaked recently in a video that is doing rounds on multiple social media platforms. The footage shows that the bike will come with a dual-tone paint scheme, all thanks to which the bike is now looking better than before. In the video, the bike is seen with a dual-tone colour scheme of silver and black with Apache branding across the front fairing and the fuel tank. Another major highlight on the BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 is the coloured instrument cluster. As one can see in the video, the instrument cluster looks slightly bigger than before. The fully coloured unit has a different and rather interesting layout. The speed will be shown at the center and the tachometer has a semi-circular layout above it.

Watch the BS6 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 video here:

The video also suggests that the rev counter will have a blue colour scheme that turns to red once you cross a specific limit towards the redline. The usual telltale lights are lined up above the coloured screen and the rpm shift light is now located on the left. Moreover, some telltale lights are also located below the screen. Another change apart from the coloured instrumentation and new paint scheme will be the updated BS6 engine. The 312cc engine on current model is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 34hp and 27Nm.

We have seen in the case of BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V that the power figure has seen a slight decline while in case of RTR 200 4V, it stays the same. Speaking of torque, the figure has gone down in both the bikes compared to the respective BS4 models. With that being said, you can expect slight revisions to the power and torque on the new 2020 Apache RR 310 as well. The launch of the new BS6 model is expected to take place sometime soon. Reports on the internet have been suggesting that the BS6 Apache RR 310 will be costlier than the BS4 model by almost Rs 39,000. So, if you have been busy wondering what that big premium is for, now you have the answer!

Video source: Mad Garage (YouTube)