BS6 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan spotted: To get switchable ABS & 4 other changes!

The new BS6 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been snapped for the first time ever! As seen in the pictures, the new model will be getting as many as five changes compared to the outgoing BS4 model. The BS6 model, spotted by Team-BHP in Coimbatore recently can be seen with a 19-inch wheel up front and it now gets chrome finish instead of 21-inch unit with blacked-out highlight on the BS4 model. The bike will now get MRF Meteor tyres and the front will get a 100 section unit this time compared to 90 section unit previously. Another change on the new model is a new button on the instrument cluster and this should for switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) that aims at offering more fun to the rider during off-road.

BS6 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan hazard light switch (Image source: Team-BHP)

One can also see that the bike gets a hazard lamp switch on the right-hand side switchgear which till now has been absent on the Himalayan. Apart from this, the most obvious change on the new 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is an updated BS6 compliant engine that should result in a slight revision in the power and torque figures. Royal Enfield showcased the Himalayan in new colour options at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show and hence, the bike can get new paint schemes for its 2020 avatar as well.

BS6 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan to get switchable ABS (Image source: Team-BHP)

The overall design of the new Himalayan remains the same and it will continue to feature a large windscreen upfront, raised up front fender and more. More details on the new 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan including its pricing expected to be revealed soon. If you ask us, we are expecting a price hike of almost Rs 10,000 for the new model, all thanks to new features and an environment-friendlier engine.

BS6 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan to get 100 section wheel upfront (Image source: Team-BHP)

The upcoming BS6 Classic and Thunderbird models have been snapped by the company already in the past and thankfully, those two too were not just about an updated engine. Expect an official announcement from the Chennai-based manufacturer soon! Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, visit and subscribe to our Express Drives official YouTube channel.

Image source: Team-BHP.com