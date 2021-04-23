BS6 200cc bikes you can buy: TVS Apache RTR200 to KTM RC200

The 200cc bikes are usually the stepping stones for many to move onto bigger capacity two-wheelers. While a few ambitious ones directly jump onto the 500s and 650cc machines, there are others who like to take the proper route – step-by-step. This story is about the 200cc machines you can buy today in the Indian […]

The 200cc bikes are usually the stepping stones for many to move onto bigger capacity two-wheelers. While a few ambitious ones directly jump onto the 500s and 650cc machines, there are others who like to take the proper route – step-by-step. This story is about the 200cc machines you can buy today in the Indian market. Suzuki, Yamaha and Honda don’t make any 200cc machines for our market but then they either have the 250s or in case of Honda, a 180cc machine to take care of those needs. Most of the manufacturers don’t go all out when it comes to the power of their 200cc bikes and some prefer to play the lower kerb weight game than stress the engines. Here is a list of the 200cc bikes that you can buy right now at a showroom near you.

Hero Xpulse 200T

This also happens to be the most affordable adventure tourer bike in India. The Hero Xpulse 200T boasts alloy wheels and a long travel suspension. It also has Bluetooth-enabled navigation. The 200cc, oil-cooled engine is good for producing 17.8hp of power and 16.15Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. Hero has priced the bike at an accessible Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hero Xpulse 200

The more off-road-ready cousin of the 200T is the Xpulse. This Hero Xpulse 200 has spoke wheels and one can also customise it with the Rally Kit to cement the off-road stance. While the power made is similar to what the 200T makes, the Xpulse boasts a minuscule increase in torque – 16.45Nm. One can buy the Hero Xpulse 200 for just Rs 2,000 more than the T.

Also Read Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review

Hero Xtreme 200S

The third product from Hero’s stables that uses the same engine happens to be the fully-faired Xtreme 200S. The Hero Xtreme 200S has a full LED headlamp, but lower suspension adjustability than the Xpulse twins. Hero has used the same state of tune for this bike like the Xpulse 200. The Hero Xtreme 200S price in India is Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

The NS200 has vastly stayed the same in its design right from the time of inception. Bajaj has managed to add ABS as well as new stickers to the motorcycle from then. Then there was also the BS4 as well as BS6 emission norms compliance. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 happens to be one of the most sportiest bikes here. It makes 24.5hp of power and 18.5Nm of torque. There is also the 6-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price is Rs 1.34 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

The fully-faired cousin of the NS200 happens to be the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. Apart from the flashy bodywork, projector headlamps, the RS also brings in rear-wheel ABS. The engine is tuned similar to the NS and the Bajaj RS200 price is Rs 1.51 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

KTM 200 Duke

The KTM 200 Duke is the motorcycle that still lives to tell the 200cc tale. Over the years, KTM have done much to give the bike its own appeal including ABS. The 200cc engine makes 25.4hp of power and 19.5Nm of torque. It is also one of the costliest 200cc bikes in India, with a starting price of Rs 1.82 lakh, ex-showroom.

KTM RC200

The KTM RC200 doesn’t bring anything else to the table apart from twin projectors and additional bodywork. The engine is in the same state of tune too as the 200 Duke. One can get the RC200 at a price of Rs 2.05 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTR200 4V

The TVS Apache RTR200 4V is a motorcycle that has constantly evolved since the last six years of launch. TVS have been adding one or the other feature and in fact don’t wait for a full model year to be completed before launching an updated bike. The TVS Apache RTR200 4V’s engine offers ride modes, a slipper clutch, adjustable front as well as rear suspension, lap timer, Bluetooth connectivity and the works. You name it and this bike has it. The 200cc engine makes 20.8hp of power and is aligned to a 5-speed gearbox. One can get the bike with single-channel ABS (Rs 1.29 lakh) and dual-channel for Rs 1.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

