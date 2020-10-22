BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more

In India, right now there are only three BS6 180cc bikes and these have been listed out in this story - Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and TVS Apache RTR 180.

There was a 180cc segment in the year 2000. You see the Bajaj Pulsar 180 started it all. Customers had the option to go for the “sporty” yet frugal and affordable 150 or for the outright hooligan 180. There was also competition from the TVS Apache RTR 180 at a much later stage. Bajaj milked the 180cc engine by using it in the Avenger series too. Unfortunately things like lack of demand, emission norms killed a few of the bikes. In this story, we explore what 180cc bikes can you buy and if a few names that started it all are still available or not. We’ve allowed ourselves the leeway of taking in slightly less and above 180cc for the sake of this story. Here then is the list of 180cc BS6 bikes that you can buy brand new from a showroom near you today.

Bajaj Pulsar 180F

Two years ago, due to the slow demand and its own Pulsar NS160 being very close in terms of performance, Bajaj ha to discontinue the Pulsar 180. However, the brand got in the Bajaj Pulsar 180F. Honestly, I have seen very few of these on the road and only in specific regions. Taking on after the much-lauded Bajaj Pulsar 220F, the 180F toes a similar design language but with a smaller heart. It also has neon accents to distinguish it from its bigger cousin. Bajaj uses a 180cc, 2-valve DTS-i engine with this model. The engine pumps out 17hp of power and 14.2Nm. It is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. There is single-channel ABS on offer as well as projector headlights. The Pulsar 180F is priced at Rs 1.13 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTR180

The age-old nemesis of the Pulsar 180, the RTR180 is still being sold. While details of its sales numbers are unknown, TVS has managed to take this bike to the BS6 era. The styling too is same as the older bike but gets modern elements like LED pilot lamps, and single-channel ABS. TVS was the first in its class to introduce the bike with optional ABS. It’s also factory-fitted with frame sliders that help minimise the damage to the bike in the unfortunate event of a crash. The engine is a 177.7cc unit that makes 16.79hp and 15.5Nm torque. This motor is oil-cooled and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The price of the TVS Apache RTR180 is Rs 1.06 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda introduced its all-new Hornet 2.0 in India a few months ago. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is essentially derived from the CB190 in other parts of the world. The all-LED headlamps, the muscular design truly make this an appealing bike. There is also the all-digital instrument console on offer. Honda offers disc brakes on both ends but only single-channel ABS. The engine is a 184.4cc unit that makes 17hp of power and 16.1Nm. It is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Clearly the Honda has the advantage on paper in terms of power and torque here. It is also the only bike here to offer a monoshock as well as upside-down forks. The Honda Hornet 2.0 price in India is Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom.

Which 180cc bike will you choose out of these three?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.