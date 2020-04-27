BS6 150cc bikes you can buy: Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Unicorn and more

The 150cc motorcycles currently are offered by all the big two-wheeler makers in India, except for Hero which is yet to announce prices of the new Xtreme 160R.

150cc bikes were the last to receive any kind of BS6 updates. By this, we mean the updation before the lockdown. None of the major players have let go off their 150cc bikes or as far as we hear, discontinued them. Well, Honda at present has only one 150cc bike in its arsenal, according to the website. Bajaj too has one and the same is the case with most other makers too. Yamaha, Suzuki and TVS have more than one. We already brought you a list of 110cc as well as 125cc scooters in India. Here now is the list of BS6 150cc bikes you can buy today in India.

Also Read BS6 110cc scooters you can buy

Also Read BS6 125cc scooters you can buy

Bajaj Pulsar

The evergreen Bajaj model received the BS6 update in February this year. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is sold in a single disc and twin disc – Rs 94,956 and Rs 98,835, ex-showroom respectively. Powering these bikes is a 14hp/13.2Nm, 150cc, singly cylinder, twin spark engine. A 5-speed gearbox is standard. The difference between both the bikes is the availability of an optional disc at the rear.

Honda Unicorn

Another model that has been in existence for a very long time is the Honda Unicorn. Like the Bajaj, the Unicorn too got the update in February 2020. Honda though has done a thorough job out of it. This includes stretching the wheelbase, plonking a new engine, adding an engine kill switch as well as bringing in a wider seat. The 160cc engine makes 12.7hp of power and 14Nm. Honda has priced the Unicorn at Rs 93,593, ex-showroom.

Suzuki Gixxer 150

Suzuki’s Gixxer 150 got a huge update last year and the motorcycle adopted all-LED headlights and new clothes. However, for the BS6 version, the engine lost out on power as well as torque. The 155cc motor makes 13.6hp of power and 13.8Nm now. Suzuki has priced the motorcycle at Rs 1.11 lakh, ex-showroom. Considering the competition here, it is a bit steep.

Suzuki Gixxer SF150 and MotoGP edition

If the Gixxer was updated, it is but obvious that the SF150 too will be, isn’t it? The same changes from the Gixxer apply to this motorcycle and even the engine is in the same state of tune. For this fully-faired 155ccc motorcycle, one needs to fork out Rs 1.21 lakh for the regular version and Rs 1.22 lakh for the MotoGP edition, ex-showroom.

Yamaha FZ and FZ-S

For the FZ, Yamaha moved to a 149cc engine in 2014 and ever since has continued with the same. This Yamaha FZ 150, in its third generation, has the same motor. However, with the BS6 updates, the power has further gone down. The engine now makes 12.4hp of power and 13.6Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. Yamaha hasn’t added anything significant to the BS6 FZ though while the price is Rs 99,200. For the FZS, one has to pay slightly more and depending on the color choices too.

Yamaha R15 V3

The Yamaha R15 version 3.0 too didn’t bring in anything significant with the BS6 update. Perhaps more power might have helped. Instead, Yamaha detuned the engine and the 155cc engine makes 18.6hp and 14.1Nm. This engine is crammed with tech including variable valve activation. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit, the only one here. It gets slip and assist as well. Depending on the colour option, prices for the R15 start from Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yamaha MT-15

The Yamaha MT-15 is the naked version of the R15 but not only loses the fairing but also a fair bit of tech. For example, the instrument cluster is a negative LCD unit, there are no USD forks and there is only single-channel ABS on offer. Compared to the R15, the MT-15’s engine makes 0.1hp and 0.2Nm lower torque. The Yamaha MT-15 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh and depending on the colour, the price will vary.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The 4V here means four valves. Built on the same lines as the bigger Apache RTR 200 4V, this motorcycle has got similar equipment too. The BS6 guise has also got in many changes including LED DRLs, Glide Through Technology, new mirror stalks and more. Like most of the other motorcycles, even the RTR gains a bit of weight and loses power/torque. This 160cc engine makes 16.02hp of power and 14.12Nm. TVS has priced the RTR 160 4V at Rs 1,00,950 for the rear drum while the rear disc unit is priced at Rs 1,04,000, ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTR 160

This is again one of the oldest motorcycles around. There are no major changes except for BS6 compliance and the aforementioned GTT. The motor is a 160cc unit with two valves and makes 15.53hp of power and 13.9Nm. TVS has priced this bike at Rs 95,000 for the rear drum and Rs 3,000 more for the disc version, ex-showroom.

Hero Xtreme 160R

The Hero Xtreme 160R is the newest kid on the block and while prices aren’t out, they will be announced once production starts. The latter happens only once the lockdown ends. Nonetheless, the features and specifications are out. The 2-valve motor makes 15hp of power and 14Nm, while the gearbox is a 5-speed unit. This and the 138kg kerb weight should make for some good performance. There will be two variants on offer and these will be decided on the basis of a rear disc or drum. We expect Hero to price the motorcycle at Rs 88,000, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.