BS6 125cc bikes you can buy: Honda SP125, Hero Glamour, Bajaj Pulsar 125

Yamaha, Suzuki and TVS are away from this segment while Bajaj's portfolio has shrunk to only bike in the 125cc space.

The BS6 two-wheeler revolution news started in the motorcycle segment with Hero announcing that it has got the certification sorted for the Splendor i-Smart. However, the Honda SP125 was the first bike to be launched. The motorcycle was all-new as well as had a lot of features. A decade ago, Rajiv Bajaj had said that the 110cc segment will be relegated to the background while the 125cc bikes will take over. While that hasn’t happened yet, the lure of more power, better features at a slight premium is always there. These motorcycles below are the ones you can buy right away at a showroom near you. Well, not right away but after the lockdown comes to an end.

Honda SP125

As discussed, the SP125 is an all-new bike and breaks away from the shadows of the Shine SP. The features of the motorcycle include an all-digital instrument cluster, rear tyre with low rolling resistance, all-LED headlight, engine kill switch and more. The engine produces 10.7hp of power and 10.9Nm of torque. Honda uses a 5-speed gearbox with this engine. The SP125 is priced starting from Rs 73,452 and goes up to Rs 77,652, ex-showroom.

Honda Shine 125

As with the SP125, even the Shine is a new bike but doesn’t necessarily look like it. It also has most of the features offered with SP but misses out on the LED headlight and digital instrument cluster. There is also the same 125cc engine but then it makes a slightly lower 10.59hp and a higher 11Nm torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. The Honda Shine 125 prices start from Rs 67,857 and go up to Rs 72,557, ex-showroom.

Hero Glamour

The Hero Glamour is again an all-new motorcycle here. It does differ from the earlier model but ever so slightly. The styling though is on the muscular side with those tank extensions, wider rear tyre, AutoSail tech, i3S and others. Hero uses a new engine here – 10.73hp/10.6Nm, 125cc, 2-valve unit. A 5-speed gearbox is paired with this engine. The Hero Glamour price is yet to be updated on the website, though the bike will be available in showrooms post lockdown.

Hero Super Splendor

The Hero Super Splendor is also an all-new product but like the Glamour, there are only slight variations. The bike boasts a 45mm longer seat, higher ground clearance, 14 per cent longer front suspension travel, and other new bits. It’s instrument console is still an analog unit. The engine puts out 10.7hp power and 10.6Nm. This motor is paired to a 5-speed transmission. Hero has priced the Super Splendor at Rs 67,300 for the drum and Rs 70,800 for the disc, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Pulsar 125

The Pulsar 125 is perhaps the sportiest motorcycles amongst the commuters here. It gets the typical Pulsar 150 styling while the engine too is an iteration of it. In the BS6 avatar, the Pulsar hasn’t lost power or torque – 12hp/11Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit as well. The Pulsar is also available only in a front disc version, priced at Rs 74,118, ex-showroom.

KTM 125 Duke

The KTM 125 Duke, is perhaps the most technologically advanced and most powerful bike here. Its 125cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine makes 15hp of power and 12Nm. The gearbox is also a 6-speed unit. The KTM boasts a fully digital instrument cluster as well as ABS. The price of the 125 Duke is Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom.

KTM RC125

The KTM RC125 is the faired version of the 125 Duke. This model has the exact same feature list as its naked sibling. The only difference is the price. The RC125 is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

