BS6 110cc scooters you can buy in India: Honda Activa 6g, TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus

Yamaha and Suzuki both have pulled out of the 110cc scooter space in India and this has left only five players to compete in the space.

By:Updated: April 17, 2020 4:03:20 PM

Before the BS6 emission norms started from April 1, we could see many manufacturers announcing either all-new products or enhanced versions. Many chose to retire their slow-selling models while others chose to exit that particular segment. At present, in the Indian market where a majority of the scooter users prefer 110cc models, it is surprising to know that makers like Yamaha and Suzuki are no longer in the playing field. Suzuki discontinued its last 110cc scooter, the Let’s a couple of years ago. Yamaha at the same time gave updates like a USB charger and more to their Ray and Fascino line-up but these didn’t make it to the BS6 era either. As of now, both the companies only sell 125cc scooters. Let’s see then what BS6 110cc scooters can you buy right now. Or, post lockdown.

Honda Activa 6g

India’s largest selling two-wheeler (arguably), the Honda Activa is now in its sixth generation. The biggest change is the switch to telescopic front forks and an external fuel filler. A semi-digital instrument cluster, LED headlight, silent starter and other Honda BS6 niceties have also made their way into the Activa. The Honda Activa 6g’s 110cc engine makes 7.68hp of power and 8.79Nm. Prices of the Honda Activa 6g start from Rs 64,464 and go up to Rs 65,964, ex-showroom.

Honda Dio

The Dio is in its third generation right now. Like the Activa, it too is an all-new scooter but retains very few cues from the outgoing model. The LED lights make their presence felt here as well. The 110cc engine is the same as the Activa’s but makes slightly less power at 7.65hp and more torque at 9Nm. There are two trims on offer – Rs 59,990 for the Standard and Rs 63,340 for the Deluxe, ex-showroom.

TVS Jupiter

The Activa’s arch-nemesis happens to be the TVS Jupiter. It was updated to meet BS6 emissions before the Activa. Like the Activa, Jupiter also gets LED headlights, utility spaces and more. TVS says that the 110cc engine with fuel-injection gives 15 per cent more mileage. The engine produces 7.37 horses and 8.4Nm. These numbers are slightly lower than those of the Activa. There are three trims of the BS6 Jupiter and prices start from Rs 61,449 and go up to Rs 67,911, ex-showroom.

TVS Scooty Pep+

The TVS Scooty Pep+ has the smallest capacity in this category. The BS6 version gets a mobile charging slot in the front, sectioned compartments under the seat and more. Surprisingly, the kerb weight has stayed the same at 95kg, making it the lightest here. The updated 87.8cc engine makes more power and torque than before – 5.3hp and 6.5Nm. There is more mileage on offer as well. The TVS Scooty Pep+ BS6 price starts from Rs 51,754 and goes up to Rs 52,954, ex-showroom.

Hero Pleasure Plus

The Hero Pleasure Plus is a new-gen model that was launched last year but received the BS6 badge recently. The scooter feels the most grown-up one here. It gets a side stand indicator, LED boot lamp and alloy wheels. The 110cc engine makes 8hp and 8.7Nm. Prices start from Rs 54,800 and climb to Rs 56,800, ex-showroom.

While the market earlier was teeming with 110cc options, it now is reduced to these five options only. We wonder if there will be more options in the near future.

 

