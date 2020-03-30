BS4 offer: Up to Rs 11,000 off on TVS motorcycles and scooters

The offer on TVS two-wheelers can be availed only online and once the lockdown is over, one can go and pick their vehicles from the respective showrooms.

By:Published: March 30, 2020 11:11:58 AM

We are sure all the automakers might have breathed a sigh of relief there. You see, the Supreme Court recently passed a judgment that BS4 vehicles can be sold for 10 days post the lockdown. This means, till April 23. One though needs to register these vehicles before April 30, 2020. While the ruling is a bit ambiguous as only 10 per cent unsold goods can be sold, except for Delhi-NCR. The capital city and surroundings don’t have this luxury.

Coming back to the topic on hand. TVS has put out an announcement that their BS4 vehicles have now got huge discounts on them. All BS4 TVS scooters and motorcycles including the Apache RR310 have a flat Rs 11,000 discount while the XL moped has got Rs 7,500 off.

If you are wondering how to get out and book these vehicles, then worry not. The offer is for online bookings only. Check TVS’ website for the relevant details. One can pick their vehicle from the available dealer once the lockdown ends.

TVS claims to have moved it’s entire range to BS6 now. These includes the Apache series, commuters like the Star City+, Radeon, XL100 moped and scooters like NTorq and Jupiter. All of them use fuel injection and in some way have lost a bit of power or torque. Few have gained weight as well. However, we haven’t seen or heard about the BS6 Victor, Wego or Scooty series. It is likely that these might not cross over. We will like to wait this one out and see if these motorcycle or scooters make it to BS6.

Right now, logon to TVS’ website and book your favourite BS4 vehicles on a discount. Who knows, post April 1, these discounts might not be there. Hurry!

Latest Auto News

