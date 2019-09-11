BS-VI Honda Activa 125 Fi: Old vs new – Engine, features, colours, price

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter today launched its first BS-VI compliant two-wheeler in the country much before the deadline for a complete ban on the sale of BS-IV vehicles approaches in April 2020. The Activa has by far been one of the most popular scooters India has seen and ever since it first launched, Honda has sold 29 million units. And now, it has been updated for lower emissions and greater convenience with some segment-first features as well. So, how does the BS-VI Activa 125 compare with the older version? What has changed besides the BS-VI update?

Engine

The new BS-VI Honda Activa 125 is powered by the same engine as before but is now updated for cleaner emissions. It has very minutely lost some power which is now 8.29 hp (the older version put out 8.5 hp).

The scooter now features idle start-stop system, which cuts power when it senses the engine has been idling for too long. Also, the engine is now fuel-injected, making the Activa only the second scooter in India to feature FI tech - the first being Hero Maestro Edge 125.

Previous generation Honda Activa 125

Design

In terms of design, the new Activa 125 remains largely the same as the older version. However, there are some distinguishing design features like a restyled positioning headlamp, a front chrome chest and embossed Activa 125 logo on the taillight. The new Activa 125 standard variant is available in three colour options, whereas the alloy and deluxe variant get four colour options.

Features

A major highlight of the new features added on the BS-VI Activa 125 is the silent start system for a quieter ignition. Also, the new scooter now comes with a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor that doesn’t allow the scooter to start if the stand is down.

2019 BS-VI Honda Activa 125 Fi

It comes equipped with a 5-in-1 switch at the front, a pass-by switch, a glove box upfront and more of such convenience features like an external fuel filler cap. The scooter gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster that also shows distance-to-empty in km. The rest of the features, in terms of brakes and suspension, remain the same on the new scooter.

Price and warranty

New BS-VI Honda Activa 125 Fi carries a price tag bigger than the BS-IV version at Rs 67490 for the standard variant, Rs 70,990 for alloy, and Rs 74,490 for the deluxe variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The older version of the Activa 125 retailed at Rs 60,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS-VI Activa is available with a segment-first six-year warranty which includes three years standard and three years of optional extension.