BS-VI Honda Activa 125 FI launched in India at Rs 67490: New features and colour options

HondaMotorcycle and Scooter India has launched its very first two-wheeler complaint with Bharat Stage-VI emissions standards in India. Unveiled earlier in June this year, the new BS-VI Honda Activa 125 Fi carries a price tag bigger than the BS-IV version at Rs 67490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS-VI Activa is available with a six-year warranty which includes three years standard and three years of optional extension.

The launch of Honda’s first BS-VI product took place in New Delhi in the presence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who lauded the manufacturer’s efforts in making BS-VI tech available before the time that would help in full transition in April 2020.

In the list of new features added on the updated Activa 125 are two segment firsts - a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor that doesn’t allow the scooter to start if the stand is down, and a silent starter motor for a quieter ignition.

The new BS-VI Activa 125 is powered by the same engine as before but is now updated for cleaner emissions. It has very slightly lost some power which is now 8.29 hp. The scooter now features idle start-stop system, which cuts power when it senses the engine has been idling for too long. Also, the engine will be fuel injected, making the Activa only the second scooter in India to feature FI tech - the first being Hero Maestro Edge 125.

It comes equipped with a 5-in-1 functional switch, pass-by switch, front glove box and more. The scooter gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster that also shows real-time fuel-efficiency along with the distance-to-empty readout.

In terms of styling, the new BS-VI Honda Activa 125 has received some minor styling tweaks that include restyled LED position lamps. It gets six colour options - Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Majestic Brown Metallic. Honda Activa BS6 is available in three variants-Standard, Alloy and Deluxe