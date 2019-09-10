BS-VI Honda Activa 125 Fi India launch tomorrow: To feature silent start system

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch its first BS-VI product in India tomorrow. BS-VI Honda Activa 125 Fi was unveiled in the country June this year when Honda revealed that the BS-VI emission standards compliant Activa will carry a price tag bigger by 10-15% compared to its BS-IV counterparts. The new Activa 125 will come with a six-year warranty package which will include a 3-year standard warranty and a 3-year optional extension.

The new Honda Activa 125 will be powered by the same engine 125cc engine which is now BS-VI compliant, however, the manufacturer has not revealed the power figures. The engine will be fuel injected, making the Activa inly the second scooter in India to feature FI tech - the first being Hero Maestro Edge 125.

The new BS-VI Activa 125 will now feature a side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor so the scooter can not be started if the side stand is down. The main highlight of the new features that will come with the BS-VI Activa 125 is the new starter motor for a noiseless engine start, along with an engine idle start-stop system for improved fuel economy.

New Honda Activa 125 images: BS-VI engine, ‘noiseless’ starter and more

In terms of styling, the new BS-VI Honda Activa 125 has received some minor styling tweaks that include restyled LED position lamp. It does get new colour options that include Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Majestic Brown Metallic.

It will come equipped with a 5-in-1 functional switch, pass-by switch, front glove box and more. The scooter gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster that also shows real-time fuel-efficiency along with the distance-to-empty readout.