Hero MotoCorp to unveil BS-VI Xtreme 200R, Glamour i3s at 2019 EICMA: Here’s what to expect!

Hero MotoCorp will be skipping the 2020 Auto Expo and hence, the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show will be the event at which the company will be showcasing its upcoming offerings. The company has recently released a teaser video in which it has teased its two motorcycles that will be unveiled at the annual event. The first bike in question is the BS-VI compliant Xtreme 200R that is currently being sold in global markets as the Hunk 200R. The India-spec model is carbureted at present and the BS-VI model would be fuel injected in order to meet the stringent emission norms. The second bike by Hero MotoCorp to be unveiled at 2019 EICMA will be the BS-VI Glamour 125 that is sold in some international markets as the Ignitor 125.

The upcoming Hero Glamour 125 aka Ignitor will feature the company's i3s technology in favour of fuel-saving. The said tech automatically shuts down the engine when the engine is at idle and gearbox is in neutral for a few seconds. That said, the mechanism helps in fuel-saving at instances like while standing at a traffic signal. Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp has not employed fuel injection to the BS-VI Glamour possibly keeping price competitiveness in mind. Hero MotoCorp has employed a three-way catalytic converter in these motorcycles in order to meet the emission norms.

The BS-VI deadline in India is April 2020 which means no BS-IV vehicles will be sold in the country starting the said date. That said, expect to see the aforementioned two models to be launched in India in the coming months. The prices of the BS-VI models are expected to be 10 to 15 percent higher compared to the BS-IV models. More details to be revealed during 2019 EICMA, so keep watching this space for more info.

