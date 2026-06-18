Brembo, Ningbo enter motorcycle ABS JV in India

Italian brake manufacturer Brembo has partnered with China’s Ningbo SAFE Brakes Systems to form a 60:40 joint venture, BRSF Active Safety Solutions, establishing an automated motorcycle ABS plant in Chakan, Pune.

Brembo and Ningbo SAFE Brakes Systems are setting up a joint venture, BRSF Active Safety Solutions, to manufacture Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for the Indian motorcycle market. The JV’s manufacturing facility will be at Chakan, Pune, next to the Brembo India plant.

Brembo will hold a 60% majority stake in the JV, which will focus on local assembly and supply of the ABS for motorcycles for the Indian market. Brembo is an Italian manufacturer of automotive parts with plants in India. Ningbo SAFE is a leading company in China’s motorcycle ABS sector.

Andrea Paganessi, Motorcycle GBU Chief Operating Officer of Brembo, said they were leveraging long-standing experience in the Indian market by investing in local production and industrial capabilities, as the market transitions toward more advanced braking solutions.

The braking systems will be sold to OEMs in the Indian market under the BYBRE brand. The JV will offer to customers both dual-channel and single-channel ABS solutions, to cover all needs and potential in the Indian market.

The project includes the deployment of highly advanced automated assembly lines and localisation of the supply chain.