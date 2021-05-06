Brembo’s new glowing LED brake calliper looks stunning, improves safety

Just as the first 1972 Brembo calliper set the standard for all the models that followed, the new G Sessanta concept represents Brembo’s vision of new features and solutions for brake callipers

May 6, 2021

For its 60th anniversary, Brembo has introduced the G Sessanta, a new concept inspired by the first-ever brake calliper for motorbikes produced by the company. The core of the concept lies in the application of LED technology directly on the body of the calliper. This solution is adaptable to every application and type of calliper, and enhances its form and function: it can be both an interface, communicating directly with the user, and an aesthetic choice, adapting to the user’s tastes and preferences.

The Brembo New G Sessanta is a concept designed to be personalisable, by using wireless technology, when the vehicle is at a stop, to control the desired shade of light to express mood, enhance the style of the bike, or adapt it to the surroundings.

The use of colour and light also has the potential to enable data and information to be sent on the conditions of the vehicle and the calliper itself, or even help localise a parked vehicle by emitting a courtesy light.

The Brembo New G Sessanta concept celebrates the design of the brand’s first-ever brake calliper, manufactured in 1972 for motorbikes, and the name of its designer.

Just as the first 1972 Brembo calliper set the standard for all the models that followed, the new G Sessanta concept represents Brembo’s vision of new features and solutions for brake callipers, building on its strategy to become a trusted solution provider and to continue setting the standard for future generations.

