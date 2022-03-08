Brand One Moto India partners with Global Assure to offer RSA to consumers

British EV brand – One Moto India, has announced its partnership with Global Assure to offer 24×7 roadside assistance to its electric two-wheeler customers.

The British brand – One Moto India, has announced its partnership with Global Assure to offer roadside assistance services to its consumers. Global Assure is signed up to offer 24×7 support to One Moto Indian customers in case of any breakdown or other emergency situation.

Under the scheme, consumers will be able to use following services:

Towing of Vehicle

Flat Tyre repair/Change

Onsite repair

Key Lockout Services

Ambulance Referral

Extraction of Vehicle

Hotel Assistance

24×7 Response Centre

Speaking on the association, Mr. Aditya Reddy – VP, Marketing and Sales – One Moto India said, “The brand is determined towards providing a quality product followed by a fine post sales support. To us providing an experience and maintaining it, both are equally important. The association with Global Assure falls in line with our ambition. The association with Global Assure falls in line with our ambition. The brand has been one of the leaders in the space and will help us enable safety and convenience for our customers.”

“One Moto is a premium EV two wheeler brand, and we are glad to be chosen as their partner for RSA when they are trying to serve the cream. Our wide network and toll free customer support to their customer pan India will make riding EVs a stress free experience, and ensure safety. We are committed to doing our bit to make the e-Mobility mission a success. And the partnership with One Moto India is another step towards the same.” said, Mr. Rohit Gupta- Head-Strategic Alliances-Global Assure.

One Moto India is expanding its Indian line-up rather fast. The company currently sells three electric two-wheelers in the Indian market, namely Byka, Commuta, and Electa. The brand has a strong foothold in the Southern part of the country. It currently has its presence in 10 cities across 5 states. However, the company is targeting to produce over 50,000 units by the end of the financial year. Currently headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, One Moto India has a vast network of dealerships comprising 75 touchpoints.

