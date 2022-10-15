Bounce Infinity launches its first offline experience store in Delhi

Bounce Infinity has launched its first offline experience store in Delhi. The company currently has 37 offline stores and aims to open 75 more stores across the country in a staggered manner by the end of 2022.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Bounce Infinity, has announced the launch of its first offline experience store in New Delhi. The company’s latest store spans 3,000+ sq. ft. and is located in Pitampura, North Delhi. With the launch of this new experience centre, Bounce has 37 offline stores in India and it aims to open 75 more outlets across the country in a staggered manner by the end of 2022.

Bounce Infinity has so far expanded and set up experience stores across Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orissa, and West Bengal. The company says its retail zones are designed to provide an immersive educational and check-out experience. Customers can reserve a test ride on the Bounce Infinity website or walk in into their nearest Bounce outlet.

Joining virtually for the launch, Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder said, “We are delighted to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles in Odisha with our new Bounce Infinity experience centre in Bhubaneswar. With this store, we aim to strengthen our presence in the city and further support our vision to achieve green mobility in the country.”

The Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter was launched in India in December last year. While it is priced from Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi, one can get this electric scooter for as low as Rs 36,099 in Gujarat without the battery and charger. Deliveries of the Bounce Infinity E1 began in April this year. The company claims that with an order book of 60,000+ units, it has seen strong demand for its e-scooters.

