Bounce Infinity electric scooter with removable battery teased ahead of launch: Bookings open soon

Bounce is all set to launch its first electric scooter in India, dubbed as Bounce Infinity, very soon. The official pre-launch bookings for the same will commence soon in the country.

By:November 15, 2021 12:39 PM
Bounce Infinity

Bengaluru-based smart mobility solution company, Bounce, will soon launch its first-ever electric scooter in the country. The company’s upcoming electric scooter will be made in India and it will be called Bounce Infinity. Pre-bookings for the same will officially begin soon and the deliveries of the electric scooter are expected to start by January 2022. According to the company, the Bounce Infinity electric scooter will come equipped with “enhanced state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent features”. 

However, Bounce is also planning to offer something very unique that will set it apart from its rivals. The Bounce Infinity will boast a smart, removable Li-ion battery, which the customers will be able to take out and charge as per their convenience and requirement. Moreover, the company will offer a unique ‘Battery as a service’ option, which it claims is the first of its kind in the Indian market. 

Watch Video | Ather 450X Road Test Review:

As per this scheme, the customers will have the option to purchase the Infinity electric scooter at a relatively affordable price without the battery and then use Bounce’s battery swapping network instead. If this smart model works out, it will make the acquisition of an electric scooter relatively easy as the batteries account for anywhere between 40 to 50 per cent of an electric scooter’s total cost.

The company says that it is rapidly developing its wide battery-swapping network, which will not only serve its retail customers but also its successful ride-sharing business. The customers will have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged unit from Bounce’s swapping network. Bounce claims that it will reduce the running costs of the scooter down by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters. 

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Bounce has also revealed that the company has acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors. The deal has been valued at about $7 million in 2021. As a part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce has acquired its manufacturing plant located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan along with its intellectual property. This plant has an annual production capacity of 1,80,000 units. The company is also planning to set up another plant in southern India. Moreover, Bounce has announced that it plans to invest $100 million in its EV business over the next one year.

